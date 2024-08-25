3 changes we noticed in Brock Lesnar amid WWE absence 

Brock Lesnar's last WWE appearance was at SummerSlam 2023 where he lost to Cody Rhodes. That particular match played the role of a tie-breaker, and The American Nightmare came out on top in that rivalry. In fact, The Beast Incarnate went off-script after the bout and endorsed Rhodes by raising his hand.

Since then, Lesnar has been absent from WWE. The former Universal Champion was rumored to return during the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year, however, he was reportedly replaced by Bron Breakker. WWE halted all creative directions for The Beast Incarnate after his name allegedly got involved in the lawsuit by former WWE employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon and the company.

Even though Lesnar hasn't returned to WWE, he was seen in public a few times. It so happens that fans have noticed some changes in the former UFC star's physical appearance since SummerSlam 2023.

#3. The Beast Incarnate has lost some muscle mass

WWE fans have always known Brock Lesnar as a strong, muscular man. He always had significant muscle mass to showcase on-screen, and the moniker 'The Beast' suited him perfectly.

However, with age and time, Lesnar seems to have lost muscle mass. He might be hitting the gym a little less given he is not actively performing on WWE TV. Furthermore, Brock Lesnar is 47 years old, which can play a role in his muscle mass depleting.

#2. Lost a significant amount of weight

A recent photograph of Brock Lesnar shows him quite lean, and it might be the first time WWE fans are witnessing this. He has always been bulky with muscle, but the picture in question showcases a different Lesnar.

In fact, Lesnar's significant weight loss must have contributed to his losing muscle mass. However, he still does look like a beast, and will have no problem adding the mass back when the time calls for it!

#1. Brock Lesnar has a new style of beard

Fans have either seen Brock Lesnar clean-shaven or have seen him with a full-face of beard. However, it seems that he has been playing around with his beard, and was seen sporting mutton chops, just like Wolverine!

It will be quite interesting if he decides to keep the same style of beard whenever the promotion calls him back. Unfortunately, Lesnar cannot return to the ring unless WWE's legal team clears him.

