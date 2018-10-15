×
3 changes that can help Pakistan beat Australia in the Second Test

Ali Akber
ANALYST
Feature
215   //    15 Oct 2018, 22:15 IST

The first Test ended disappointingly for Pakistan
The first Test match of the series between Pakistan and Australia saw Pakistan dominated the Kangaroos for four consecutive days, only to loosen the noose and let them slip through on the last day.

It was embarrassing not just for captain Sarfraz Ahmed, but the entire team to let an easy win slip through their hands like that and miss a chance to go 1-up against Australia.

Beginning their second innings, Pakistan already saw themselves in a comfortable position with a 280-run lead after scoring 482 in the first innings and bowling Australia out for only 202.

However, a slow progress from Pakistan in the second innings, along with a delayed declaration gave Australia an opportunity which they pounced on immediately and put on one of the bravest displays of defence in recent history.

They rode on the back of Usman Khawaja’s phenomenal knock of 141 runs in 302 in an innings that lasted 524 minutes. He was supported well by Travis Head and Tim Paine who saw the end overs through.

The drawn Test was a painful one for Pakistan, and they need to make some changes to ensure they come back stronger and better and push for a victory in the last of the two-match series.

Let’s take a look at the three changes Pakistan should make to ensure they dominate the second Test even more.

#3 Make Azhar Ali open the innings

Azhar Ali scored his first triple-century against West Indies
Azhar Ali averages 47.25 in Tests in which he has opened the innings. This is higher than his career average of 44.27. Currently, he is surprisingly being sent to bat at No. 3, where he averages just under 42 and hasn’t been doing too well.

He’s also scored his memorable triple century against the West Indies, and a double century against Australia, both in Dubai, at the same position.

Pakistan needs to revive Azhar Ali’s form by sending him up in the opening slot once again with long-term partner Mohammad Hafeez. The two experienced men have the potential to provide Pakistan good opening partnerships.

With Imam-ul-Haq out of the second Test due to a fractured finger, it makes sense to send in an experienced man into the opening slot rather than bringing in a new face.

A strong opening partnership in the first innings is always the key to a team’s win.

