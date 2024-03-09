3 changes WWE brought into effect when TKO Group Holdings was created

2023 witnessed one of the biggest changes in wrestling. WWE, a company owned by the McMahons for decades, was sold to Endeavor Group. Upon purchasing Titanland, the UFC's parent promotion announced the Stamford-based promotion and UFC would merge and form TKO Holdings Group.

In September 2023, WWE and UFC were finally merged, and TKO Group Holdings came into existence. Since shifting under the TKO banner, Triple H's regime has made several changes. While fans have accepted some shifts, others are yet to adjust.

Expand Tweet

In this article, we will look at three such changes that have taken place since the Stamford-based promotion merged with the UFC:

#3. Graphics for WWE stars

Expand Tweet

When it comes to professional wrestling, performances inside and outside the ring matter a lot; a simple promo or a great match can set the tone for the rest of the event. However, another important element is how the superstars are presented.

Under the TKO Group, WWE has witnessed a rise in this department. Since the merger, the Stamford-based promotion has introduced new graphics during the entrances of superstars. This change seems to have worked well since many fans on social media have been praising it.

#2. New camera strategy

After the creation of TKO Group Holdings last September, WWE seemingly adopted a new camera strategy. This was first implemented during the pre-show match between Axiom and Nathan Frazer at NXT Deadline in December 2023. Usually, the Stamford-based promotion is known to use the traditional "Hard Cam" for their matches.

However, the match between Axiom and Nathan Frazer saw the promotion using shots through ring ropes in close proximity. This new strategy allowed fans to witness the action up close and provided a thrilling experience for those watching from home.

#1. Ring sponsorship

Expand Tweet

MMA and Boxing are famous for displaying sponsors' names on the canvas of the octagon and the ring. This phenomenon is something that has never happened in WWE. However, on the March 8, 2024, episode of SmackDown, Logan Paul announced on behalf of the company that it will witness a massive change.

The Maverick announced that going forward, every premium live event in the Stamford-based promotion would have the Prime Hydration logo in the center of the ring. With this announcement, not only has the promotion partnered with Logan Paul and KSI's Hydration Drink, but they have potentially opened the doors for more such advertisements.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE