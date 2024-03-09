WWE officially makes huge announcement ending decades-long rule in first-ever company move; Randy Orton makes statement 

WWE has now officially made a huge announcement after Logan Paul talked about it during the opening segment of SmackDown, and Randy Orton made a statement about it soon after with his actions.

Fans were not happy when Logan Paul revealed that the company had struck a deal with his Prime Hydration company to advertise the drink in the center of the ring for WrestleMania 40 and in every PLE after that.

WWE confirmed that this was the case in a statement they released, naming Prime Hydration as their partner in a first-ever mat branding deal. Not only does this include center mat branding for PLEs, but it will also see the brand get key placement as match sponsorships and the events as a whole, including co-presenter designation at future events.

It's also a big moment as Prime Hydration became the first official partner across both WWE and UFC with this deal.

Vince McMahon personally had never allowed such a deal, but it had been cleared in recent months. Triple H retweeted the announcement as well.

The statement also showed Logan Paul talking about how it was a dream come true.

“Combining two of my greatest achievements into one knockout partnership is a dream come true. We’ve worked incredibly hard at PRIME to build a brand that disrupts the beverage industry and it’s time to join forces with the global leader in sports entertainment. Thank you to everyone on both sides who have played an important role in bringing PRIME Hydration to the ring.”

While the announcement was a big deal on SmackDown, Randy Orton was not happy and made it clear. Given his issues with Logan Paul, he came out, much to the pleasure of the fans, and interrupted the celebrations. He also hit KSI, Paul's business partner and co-owner of Prime, with an RKO, leaving him laid across the Prime logo.

Randy Orton and Logan Paul have unfinished business

The two stars are not done with one another, as Paul's attack after being eliminated during the men's Elimination Chamber match in Australia saw Randy Orton lose out on his world title opportunity.

Orton has never taken kindly to obstacles, and the two have continued to exchange attacks and confrontations since then.

At this time, it's not known if they will end up facing each other at WrestleMania 40 or if Kevin Owens will be included, too. However, it seems to be the direction WWE are headed in.

