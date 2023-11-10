Major WWE change approved by Vince McMahon - Reports

The Co-founder of WWE, Vince McMahon, has reportedly approved one major change within the wrestling promotion.

Vince McMahon stepped down as CEO and Chairman of WWE earlier this year in June. The reason behind this was an internal investigation into possible misuse of funds for alleged personal affairs within the company. Following the WWE-UFC merger, the 78-year-old was announced as the Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings.

According to the recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former CEO has agreed to a major change in the ringside area. As stated by Dave Meltzer, McMahon has not been a fan of advertisements around the ring. But things are about to change as he is now open to the idea of putting more advertisements around the ring.

"Another change you can expect is the look of the ringside area. In the past, Vince McMahon was a proponent of a clean ring, meaning no advertising on the mats, the barricades, or around the ring. Obviously that has changed due to the influence of Nick Khan. They noted that Vince is no longer thinking that way and that advertising in and around the ring will be opening up more advertising inventory and they are very happy McMahon agreed to it," Dave Meltzer revealed in WON.

Vince Russo took shots at Vince McMahon while talking about Hall of Fame Induction

Vince Russo is a veteran professional wrestling writer and booker. He also happens to be a former WWE employee. Russo was the head writer for the Stamford-based company in 1997. He is known for giving his blunt views on wrestling.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo revealed that he was never a part of WWE's world despite working for the company. On being asked about a possible Hall of Fame induction, the 62-year-old claimed to have no interest in getting the induction. He believes that Mr.McMahon needs his endorsement, not the other way around.

"I am just being honest, I am not from their world man and I have no interest in ever being in the WWE Hall of Fame because all that means is I am getting endorsed by Vince McMahon, and trust me, man, I don’t need to. Vince McMahon needs to get endorsed by me more than I need to be endorsed by him," Vince Russo said.

