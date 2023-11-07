"Vince McMahon needs to get endorsed by me" - Veteran has no interest in getting inducted into WWE Hall of Fame (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has no interest in getting inducted into the company's Hall of Famer as the veteran believes that all it means is getting endorsed by Vince McMahon.

Vince Russo was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly seven years. While he started out as a freelance writer for the WWF magazine, he quickly rose through the ranks to become the head writer for the company. In the two years following Russo's promotion, RAW surpassed WCW's Nitro in head-to-head ratings.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stressed that while he worked for WWE, he never became a part of their world. The veteran added that he has no interest in getting inducted into the Hall of Fame because all that means is an endorsement from Mr. McMahon.

"I am just being honest, I am not from their world man and I have no interest in ever being in the WWE Hall of Fame because all that means is I am getting endorsed by Vince McMahon, and trust me, man, I don’t need to. Vince McMahon needs to get endorsed by me more than I need to be endorsed by him." [1:07:41 - 1:08:10]

Vince Russo detailed how Vince McMahon dealt with backstage heat in WWE

Vince McMahon is one of the most interesting people in pro wrestling history. There are many stories about the former WWE CEO's non-typical behavior in different situations.

Vince Russo recently detailed how the 78-year-old used to deal with people he had disagreements with during his time as the creative figurehead.

"If you had heat with Vince, or if you had heat with the office, Vince would book you in a match against the Truth Commission... Remember when Kurrgan would grab the guy by the skull and drag him to the... you had heat with Vince if you were that guy! Brian Lee, so many times got dragged to the back by Kurrgan because he constantly had heat with the office, man."

Mr. McMahon is no longer a part of the global juggernaut's creative. He was replaced by his son-in-law Triple H last year after the allegations of misconduct came to surface.

