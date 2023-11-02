WWE veteran reveals how Vince McMahon dealt with backstage heat (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon apparently had a not-so-subtle way of dealing with people he had disagreements with during his time as the CEO of WWE, as recently revealed by the veteran writer Vince Russo.

The co-founder of the Stamford-based promotion played a villainous character on screen, obsessed with maintaining control of the company. According to Russo, he also took some passive-aggressive measures against pro-wrestlers he had heat with to show his displeasure.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo recalled the time when Kurrgan was active in the ring as a part of the Truth Commission faction. McMahon would apparently book people he had heat with to be dragged by Kurrgan up the ramp with a classic move.

He also talked about Brian Lee being one of the recipients of McMahon's ire.

"If you had heat with Vince, or if you had heat with the office, Vince would book you in a match against the Truth Commission... Remember when Kurrgan would grab the guy by the skull and drag him to the... you had heat with Vince if you were that guy! Brian Lee, so many times got dragged to the back by Kurrgan because he constantly had heat with the office, man." (2:52 - 3:31)

The former WWE writer has also commented on Sami Zayn being in the main event on RAW

While Sami Zayn is certainly one of the most talented names on the WWE roster, Vince Russo believes he is not the best person to put in the main event.

The ratings for RAW have dipped recently, causing much concern. After Zayn was put in the main event again the next week, Russo pointed out that it did not make much sense to do so. Speaking on Legion of RAW, the veteran stated:

"In the last segment, you got Sami Zayn in the main event now two weeks in a row. And last week, he didn't draw. Why would you put him back in there? That means you don't care, bro. When you've got the numbers telling you that last week's main event did not draw with Sami Zayn, what makes you think this week's is?" [6:05 - 6:22]

Currently, the WWE universe is gearing up for a massive show in the form of Crown Jewel. It remains to be seen what will unfold next.

