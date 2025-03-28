3 Chelsea players to expect on WWE SmackDown tonight

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is live from The O2 in London. This is the last stop of the Stamford-based promotion's European tour. With that in mind, the stars of London might be out and about tonight.

In particular, SmackDown could play host to some of West London's finest. There could be a few Chelsea FC players in attendance tonight in The O2. WWE has worked with the soccer team on a couple of occasions, most notably, back in 2017, when the club won the Premier League. The Blues' legend John Terry was also seen with a custom Chelsea WWE Title back then.

Given this relationship, and the general support Chelsea has in the city of London, it wouldn't be surprising to see a few players at ringside. Taking this into consideration, here are three Chelsea players fans can expect on SmackDown tonight.

#3. Chelsea's captain Reece James could be on SmackDown

The first name on the list is the man leading The Blues this season; Reece James. The right-back, who has struggled with injuries over the years, is one of the most exciting players when he's on the pitch.

As the captain of Chelsea FC, he could be the club's representative in The O2 tonight. He would be a welcome surprise, and it's safe to say the Stamford Bridge faithful would be happy to see him.

#2. Sam Kerr would be a striking presence on the blue brand

Next up is a player who is widely considered one of the best strikers in women's football. Sam Kerr has been with Chelsea FC for close to five years now and is a fan favorite.

Kerr is also an Australian football legend and is the current all-time leading scorer for The Matildas. Should she make her presence felt it would be exciting. She certainly would receive some cheers from the crowd.

#1. Cole Palmer would be a "cold" addition at ringside

The final name on this list is Cole Palmer. The 22-year-old is undoubtedly the biggest name in Chelsea FC right now. A wizard with the ball at his feet, the young Englishman has gone viral not just for his ability, but also for his "cold" celebration.

Palmer is certainly up there with the likes of Lamine Yamal, Jamal Musiala, and Bukayo Saka as one of the brightest young talents in world football. If he is present tonight on SmackDown, he is sure to cause a huge uproar. Who knows? He could even get physical and emulate his hero and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, who famously slapped Wade Barrett when WWE visited England back in 2015.

At the end of the day, this is just speculation. Fans will just have to wait and see if any Chelsea players make an appearance tonight.

