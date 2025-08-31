3 Clear signs that Brie Bella is coming back to WWE at Clash in Paris tonight

WWE is set to feature Clash in Paris tonight, and some massive action is expected to unfold on the show. A number of big matches have been confirmed for the PLE, including an Intercontinental Championship match featuring Becky Lynch defending her title against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.While the match is massive in its own right, fans have been expecting WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella to make her return and help her twin sister win against Lynch in France. Furthermore, this could mark the reunion of the Bella twins, which fans have been waiting for, and add a lot of excitement to the storyline. While Brie’s return is yet to be confirmed, the company has hinted at it multiple times now. Let’s check out the signs that hint at Brie’s return at Clash in Paris.#3. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is advocating for her returnSince her return, Nikki Bella has often said that she wants to win the Tag Team titles with her sister, which is a massive sign of Brie’s potential return. In a recent interview on The TakeDown with SI, Bella had some similar words to share, hoping for Brie’s return for a potential reunion.&quot;Before this run is done, I truly hope to be with Brie, going after the tag titles and just having that opportunity to be tag team champions... I really wanna have that moment with her, and honestly, I wanna have that moment to go back and be a heel with her. Being a villain and causing chaos, doing what the Bellas do best.&quot;With Nikki Bella advocating for her sister’s return, Clash in Paris seems to be the perfect spot for Brie's comeback, helping Nikki become the champion.#2. Becky namedropped her during a recent promoBecky Lynch and Nikki Bella have shared some fiery words throughout the build to their match at Clash in Paris, with Lynch even including Bella’s ex-fiance, John Cena. Lynch also namedropped WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella during a recent episode of RAW, which is another hint at the Hall of Famer's potential return.Lynch likely wouldn’t have namedropped a former talent with links to AEW if she wasn’t really in talks with the company for a return. This is the reason Lynch’s promo made her potential return more imminent.#1. Spotted in FranceAhead of WWE Clash in Paris, Brie Bella has been spotted in France, which seemingly is one of the biggest hints for her potential return. Bella recently dropped a few pictures on her Instagram story, confirming that she had reached France.While this could be to support her sister ahead of her massive title match, it could also be a sign of her comeback at Clash in Paris. Fans will now have to wait and see what the company has in store for the stars at this weekend's PLE.