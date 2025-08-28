  • home icon
  Nikki Bella says she wants major WWE championship and is ready to bring back a legend for it

Nikki Bella says she wants major WWE championship and is ready to bring back a legend for it

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 28, 2025 01:04 GMT
Nikki Bella has opened up on the return of a WWE legend and the idea of going after a huge championship as well. The star spoke about it in a recent interview.

Bella was recently interviewed on The Takedown on SI, where she spoke about several things, including the return of her sister to the company. Brie Bella has not been seen in WWE for a long time and there have been obstacles to her return. However, there has been talk about her return and it is looking more likely than before at this time.

Nikki Bella was asked in the interview about going after the Women's Tag Team Championship in WWE, and she confessed that it was a big goal for her. She said that she wanted to have another chance to be the tag team champions. The star also admitted that there was a part of her that was looking forward to being a villain again, given that was what the Bellas did best.

"Before this run is done, I truly hope to be with Brie, going after the tag titles and just having that opportunity to be tag team champions... I really wanna have that moment with her, and honestly, I wanna have that moment to go back and be a heel with her. Being a villain and causing chaos, doing what the Bella's do best."
Nikki will be in action this Saturday at Clash in Paris when she takes on Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Title.

Nikki Bella said that the Women's Revolution in WWE happened because of Team Bella

The WWE Women's Revolution saw the entire stage change for female stars. The style of programming changed, and Nikki Bella has taken credit for it. Speaking during the same interview, she said that without them, the revolution would never have happened.

"The revolution didn't happen without Team Bella. And we literally are a built in tag team and have been that since day one. So, I do hope at some point we see Brie back in that ring and us fighting for those tag championships."

She also added that she hoped to see the two of them wrestling for the tag titles in the near future.

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Harish Raj S
