3 Clear signs that Brock Lesnar is losing to John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza

The likely main event of WWE Wrestlepalooza is set to feature a massive showdown between John Cena and Brock Lesnar one final time on the former’s Retirement Tour. The excitement for the match is undoubtedly at an all-time high, and fans have been waiting for both men to kick off the action at the premium live event.

The match between Lesnar and Cena has been based completely on the rich history both men share. Since the Beast Incarnate’s return at SummerSlam, both Cena and Lesnar have not shared a lot of TV time, and the two moments that both men came face-to-face ended with Lesnar delivering an F-5 to the Franchise Player.

While it is hard to predict what could happen when both Cena and Lesnar kick off the action between them at Wrestlepalooza, there are a few signs that suggest Cena would manage to pick a victory against the Beast. Let’s check out a few signs that hint at the Franchise Player’s victory.

#3. John Cena has won every old rivalry in his farewell tour

Throughout his Farewell Tour, John Cena has managed to have some memorable moments and pick up a few massive victories against some top names in the industry. The Franchise Player made headlines by pinning Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

During his reign as the champion, Cena defended the title against some massive names, including some of his former top rivals. Cena faced the likes of Randy Orton and CM Punk during his incredible reign and picked up victories against the two top rivals of his career. This is a massive sign hinting that, after the win against two of his historic rivals, Cena could pick a victory against Brock Lesnar as well.

#2. Brock Lesnar got the better of John Cena twice

Throughout the feud between John Cena and Brock Lesnar, the Franchise Player has not been able to get the upper hand against his upcoming opponent at Wrestlepalooza. Since Lesnar’s return at the Biggest Party of the Summer, both rivals have come face-to-face twice, and both instances have ended with Lesnar walking out after sending a massive message to Cena.

Now that the match between them has been confirmed, it is highly likely that John Cena could pick a victory against the Beast Incarnate, to even the odds and not look too weak following the showdown.

#1. Brock Lesnar isn’t advertised post-Wrestlepalooza

While fans have been thrilled to see Brock Lesnar back in WWE, he has not been advertised for any more appearances post the premium live event yet. The Beast’s match against John Cena is undoubtedly set to be worth watching, and with no future appearances confirmed, the WWE Universe has already got a hint of the result of Cena vs Lesner.

With the latter not advertised, it would be perfect for the Franchise Player to take down Lesnar and pick up a victory, writing the Beast off TV for a few weeks.

