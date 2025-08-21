3 Clear signs that current AEW star is coming back to WWE

WWE has been signing and acquiring several stars to its roster. The addition of Stephanie Vaquer, Penta El Zero Miedo, Aleister Black, and many more wrestlers is paying good dividends to the Stamford-based promotion. Interestingly, there is a chance that a current AEW star could join the pro wrestling juggernaut soon. Here are three clear signs that indicate that Chris Jericho will be back in WWE.#3 Chris Jericho’s contract will expire by the end of the yearThe official X handle of Wrestling Observer Radio recently tweeted a video where Dave Meltzer was talking about Chris Jericho’s AEW contract. He noted that Y2J’s current deal with Tony Khan’s promotion ends by the end of this year. He also said that he believes that Jericho should go back to WWE.Stating his reasons, Meltzer highlighted that the fan response to Jericho’s return to the Stamford-based promotion will be tremendous. He also noted that while nobody is making any moves in an official capacity, World Wrestling Entertainment is having talks regarding the inaugural Undisputed WWF Champion’s return. Meltzer also speculated that Y2J could make his comeback at the 2026 Royal Rumble.#2 Chris Jericho has strongly hinted at a WWE return on social mediaChris Jericho recently posted a video on his official TikTok channel. The footage showcased Y2J entering the 2013 Royal Rumble at the number two spot to a loud cheer. The 54-year-old had departed from WWE in August 2012 to focus on his heavy metal band, Fozzy. However, his unexpected return in January 2013 gave the fans a pleasant surprise.While Jericho has made several returns throughout his long career, his Rumble appearance in 2013 is by far one of his most impressive ones. The former six-time world champion posting the video when his AEW contract is going to expire by the year’s end is a strong hint that he could switch back to the Stamford-based promotion.#1 Another subtle social media hint dropped by Chris JerichoThere is a lot of speculation going on regarding Chris Jericho’s next pro wrestling destination after the end of his current AEW contract. A post on Instagram highlighted how the inaugural AEW World Heavyweight Champion could move back to WWE after his contract expires.Interestingly, Jericho liked the post, which stands as another subtle signal from Y2J that he will come home to the Stamford-based promotion once his AEW deal concludes. It would be interesting to see if and when the 54-year-old would return to the company.