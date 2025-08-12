3 Clear signs that a heartbreaking WWE betrayal is in the works

This week’s episode of WWE RAW seemingly foreshadowed a major betrayal. The show began with commentators Michael Cole and Corey Graves revealing that Naomi wasn’t medically fit to defend the Women’s World Championship against IYO SKY.As a result, SKY was booked against Roxanne Perez. However, she lost due to interference from her friends, Asuka and Kairi Sane. Below are three signs that suggest that this loss could result in The Kabuki Warriors backstabbing SKY in the future.#3. IYO SKY had turned down the help of The Kabuki WarriorsAhead of her match against The Prodigy, a backstage segment showed IYO SKY asking Asuka and Kairi Sane to stay away from the bout. The Genius of the SKY made this request right after The Kabuki Warriors cheered for her.The former Women’s World Champion is one of the top singles stars of WWE. Moreover, the faction hasn’t delved into group attacks since turning babyface after the 2024 Draft. Despite that, Sane and Asuka didn’t look very pleased after SKY asked them to stay backstage.#2. The Kabuki Warriors disobeyed IYO SKYInstead of managing themselves and listening to their friend, The Kabuki Warriors made a last-minute interference during the match. The duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane held Roxanne Perez near the ropes while the referee was distracted, asking IYO SKY to attack her. However, The Judgment Day member escaped their grip, and The Genius of the SKY almost collided with her allies. Roxy took advantage of the situation and rolled up the former Women's World Champion for the win. While Sane and Asuka had already disobeyed SKY by interfering in the match, her loss further elevated the problem.#1. The argument during the backstage WWE segmentAfter her defeat, IYO SKY confronted Asuka and Kairi Sane about their actions during her match in a backstage WWE segment. She was shocked that her friends didn’t listen to her and had possibly cost her a chance at the Women’s World Championship in the future.Despite her serious concerns, Asuka pushed The Genius of The SKY and yelled before walking away. Not sure what to do, Sane eventually followed The Empress of Tomorrow, as SKY stared in disbelief. This could further escalate the tension within the group.After qualifying for the WWE Queen of the Ring finals, Asuka was visited by SKY, who cheered for her to defeat Jade Cargill at Night of Champions. She also highlighted that she would love to be in the ring with her and recalled a moment from their discussion during their Damage CTRL days.In response, the inaugural WWE Women’s Royal Rumble winner gave a cold shoulder to SKY, saying that they’re not in Damage CTRL anymore. Thus, The Empress of Tomorrow already holds a lot of animosity toward her former ally.Since Sane is aligned with Asuka, the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions could backstab SKY in the future. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for these Japanese superstars.