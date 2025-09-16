3 Clear signs Jey Uso is the next Tribal Chief in WWE

Jey Uso has been going through a major character change on Monday Night RAW lately. The once jolly and vibrant Jey, has now become much more intense and serious. His recent change in demeanor reminds fans of a familiar trait. It is a trait that was seen in Roman Reigns back in the day when he was the Tribal Chief.
It looks like WWE has been building The YEET Master as Reigns' successor. The company has dropped several teases over the past few weeks on RAW related to this. From Jey's recent narcissistic behavior to his sheer conquest of becoming a world champion, he has been exuding all the traits of Tribal Chief that once Roman had.
Here are three signs that indicate Jey Uso is the next Tribal Chief:
#3. Jey Uso adopted Roman Reigns' signature moves and mindset
Jey Uso has been using Roman Reigns' iconic signature move 'Spear' for the past few months in WWE. It is a clear sign that he is evolving into a figure like the OTC. Moreover, over the past few weeks, WWE has been highly emphasizing the self-centric behavior of The YEET Master. He has been thinking more about himself than anything else around him as of late.
It is a similar ideology Roman Reigns had during his Tribal Chief era in the company. Moreover, even Jimmy Uso called out Jey a few weeks ago, saying that he had started to sound a lot like Roman, highlighting his brother's egocentric attitude. This is a huge sign that The YEET Master has been stepping in the shoes of The Tribal Chief.
#2. Roman Reigns endorsed Jey Uso and talked about family
Roman Reigns and Jey Uso were involved in an interesting segment a few weeks ago on RAW. The OTC questioned Jey on why he was worrying about others so much. He also dropped some gospels on his former Right Hand Man to enlighten his path and perhaps prepare him for something big. Reigns suggested Uso to trust himself more than anyone because he has what it takes to carry the family.
Besides, the OTC warned his cousin not to trust other people and to stick to his own goals. Interestingly, Roman Reigns never had such segments with any other member of the OG Bloodline where he explained so much about family. Such an endorsement was a major sign that Reigns was preparing Jey Uso to be the next Tribal Chief in WWE.
#1. Jey Uso was mocked for not having the Ula Fala
On this week's episode of RAW, Jey Uso tried to order Jimmy Uso, shoving his opinion on him. However, Big Jim refused to take any of those and questioned his brother for his behavior. Jimmy quickly reminded him that Jey does not has the Ula Fala and is not the Tribal Chief, which means he has no authority to command anyone in the family.
This statement frustrated Jey Uso, and his expressions implied as if he felt powerless. WWE deliberately mentioned the Ula Fala on RAW, focusing on The YEET Master's vulnerability of not having the revered necklace. It is a clear sign that Jey's next quest could be for the Ula Fala, which could eventually result in his rise as the next Tribal Chief in WWE.
