3 clear signs Paul Heyman will betray Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 41

After the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, the Stamford-based promotion announced a massive Triple Threat Match for WrestleMania 41. Roman Reigns is now set to lock horns with CM Punk and Seth Rollins at The Showcase of the Immortals next month.

However, one of the most interesting elements in this showdown will be Paul Heyman, who could betray the OTC at The Shows of the Shows. Even, during SmackDown some seeds were planted by CM Punk which hints that The Wiseman could soon part ways with Reigns.

In this article, we will discuss three clear signs that indicate that Paul Heyman will betray Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 41:

#3. CM Punk hints towards Paul Heyman being in cahoots with him already ahead of WrestleMania 41

When CM Punk confronted Heyman and Reigns on SmackDown, The Best In The World seemingly dropped a bombshell by hinting that The Wiseman was secretly in cahoots with him already. This happened when The Second City Saint thanked Heyman for serving the OTC to him on a silver platter.

The statement from Punk not only shocked the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion but Heyman also seemed astonished. However, The Wiseman could possibly have been acting about being surprised at CM Punk's words.

Roman Reigns appearing on the blue brand in front of The Second City Saint could have been part of a master plan between Punk and Heyman, before ultimately betraying the OTC at WrestleMania 41.

#2. The Wiseman owes CM Punk a favour

Another sign of Paul Heyman possibly betraying Reigns at 'Mania is that The Wiseman owes CM Punk a favor. Even during the recent edition of SmackDown, The Best In The World cited the favor but asserted that he would not redeem it right away.

It shows that WWE is still planning a twist in this storyline when Punk will cash in the favor, which might bring Heyman to his side. Heyman betraying the OTC at WrestleMania 41 will leave the WWE Universe shell-shocked.

#1. WWE still hasn't explained why Heyman's phone was unreachable

Last year, when the OTC returned to the Stamford-based promotion at SummerSlam, Paul Heyman was absent from WWE television. However, during an episode of SmackDown soon after the PLE, Reigns called his Wiseman and the latter's phone was not reachable.

Post this, Heyman returned with CM Punk to announce him as the final member of the OG Bloodline's WarGames team for Survivor Series 2024. WWE not explaining this entire angle seems like a sign that Heyman could betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 to align himself with CM Punk.

