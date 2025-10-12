3 Clear signs Triple H has given up on Roman Reigns in WWE

  • home icon
By Love Verma
Published Oct 12, 2025 11:06 GMT
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns suffered a loss at Crown Jewel [Image credits: wwe.com]

At WWE Crown Jewel 2025, Roman Reigns suffered a loss to Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight. The Usos tried to help the OTC, but the interference backfired when Jey inadvertently speared Reigns through a table.

It's rare to witness Reigns suffer a pinfall loss in WWE. In this article, we will look at three clear signs that suggest Chief Content Officer Triple H has given up on The Head of the Table.

#3. Reigns' loss at Crown Jewel 2025

Roman Reigns defeated Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris. But his failure to beat The Auszilla at Crown Jewel could be a big indication that The Game has seemingly given up on the OTC.

It's crucial to note that Reigns suffered a pinfall loss to Reed. The Auszilla is arguably still an up-and-coming name in the company. Hence, a loss to Reed could hurt The Tribal Chief's momentum.

Reigns dominated the main event scene as a heel for years. However, his latest loss could mean that The Game no longer wants to present him as an invincible performer.

#2. Lack of compelling feuds

Since losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, Roman Reigns has primarily been involved in storylines with The Bloodline and The Vision. After Reigns made his return at SummerSlam 2024, he feuded with Solo Sikoa and his group for months. However, the program arguably didn't garner the desired response from viewers.

Later, the OTC got engaged in a storyline with Seth Rollins and The Vision. Amid this, he also kicked off a program with The OG Bloodline. The Original Tribal Chief currently doesn't have a compelling storyline, besides the family drama and his long-running saga with Rollins. This could be another sign that Triple H has given up on Reigns.

#1. Roman Reigns no longer headlines premium live events

Since last year, Reigns has rarely headlined premium live events. His last two matches at Clash in Paris and Crown Jewel 2025 opened the show. With the OTC no longer main eventing major shows, Triple H might have given up on him.

Roman Reigns' exclusion from the main event scene and lack of fresh feuds suggest that The Game does not have any major storylines lined up for The OG Bloodline leader. If this continues, the OTC's position as a top star could be in danger.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion remains one of the biggest stars in the modern era of professional wrestling. Hence, Triple H needs to book him in better storylines and matches for the benefit of the promotion.

Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Edited by Pratik Singh
