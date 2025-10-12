3 Clear signs Triple H has given up on Roman Reigns in WWE

At WWE Crown Jewel 2025, Roman Reigns suffered a loss to Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight. The Usos tried to help the OTC, but the interference backfired when Jey inadvertently speared Reigns through a table.It's rare to witness Reigns suffer a pinfall loss in WWE. In this article, we will look at three clear signs that suggest Chief Content Officer Triple H has given up on The Head of the Table.#3. Reigns' loss at Crown Jewel 2025Roman Reigns defeated Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris. But his failure to beat The Auszilla at Crown Jewel could be a big indication that The Game has seemingly given up on the OTC.It's crucial to note that Reigns suffered a pinfall loss to Reed. The Auszilla is arguably still an up-and-coming name in the company. Hence, a loss to Reed could hurt The Tribal Chief's momentum. Reigns dominated the main event scene as a heel for years. However, his latest loss could mean that The Game no longer wants to present him as an invincible performer.#2. Lack of compelling feudsSince losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, Roman Reigns has primarily been involved in storylines with The Bloodline and The Vision. After Reigns made his return at SummerSlam 2024, he feuded with Solo Sikoa and his group for months. However, the program arguably didn't garner the desired response from viewers.Later, the OTC got engaged in a storyline with Seth Rollins and The Vision. Amid this, he also kicked off a program with The OG Bloodline. The Original Tribal Chief currently doesn't have a compelling storyline, besides the family drama and his long-running saga with Rollins. This could be another sign that Triple H has given up on Reigns.#1. Roman Reigns no longer headlines premium live eventsPro Wrestling Dome @pwd_offlLINKRoman Reigns loosing to Bronson Reed is just not believable man. #WWECrownJewelSince last year, Reigns has rarely headlined premium live events. His last two matches at Clash in Paris and Crown Jewel 2025 opened the show. With the OTC no longer main eventing major shows, Triple H might have given up on him.Roman Reigns' exclusion from the main event scene and lack of fresh feuds suggest that The Game does not have any major storylines lined up for The OG Bloodline leader. If this continues, the OTC's position as a top star could be in danger.The former Undisputed WWE Champion remains one of the biggest stars in the modern era of professional wrestling. Hence, Triple H needs to book him in better storylines and matches for the benefit of the promotion.