5 Things WWE subtly told us at Crown Jewel 2025

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 wrapped up on a high note for The Vision as Seth Rollins defeated Cody Rhodes to become the Crown Jewel Champion. On the other side, Stephanie Vaquer secured a victory over Tiffany Stratton to win the Women's Crown Jewel Title.
Additionally, John Cena and AJ Styles once again delivered a banger in the squared circle, but the Franchise Player came out on top. In this article, we will be looking at five things WWE subtly told us at the Perth, Australia, show.
#5. The Usos are done
Due to the actions of The Usos, Roman Reigns lost to Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight. After the match, the OTC showed his frustration with the Samoan Twins and walked away. Shortly after, Jey announced he was 'out' and left Jimmy Uso alone in the ring.
The actions of The YEET Master prove he is no longer associated with his brother, subtly indicating that The Usos are done in WWE. We've already seen that Jey and Jimmy weren't on the same page, and after what happened at Crown Jewel, they might be done now.
#4. The OG Bloodline may be over as well
Not only might The Usos as a tag team be done, but the OG Bloodline could be over as well. The faction's leader, Roman Reigns, was unhappy with the actions of the Samoan twins. Additionally, Jey walked away from Jimmy Uso.
Already, the Original Tribal Chief disagreed with Big Jim about what he said behind Roman's back. The development of WWE Crown Jewel suggests that the OG Bloodline might also be coming to an end.
#3. The Vision will turn on Seth Rollins in the future
Fans noticed that after Seth Rollins' victory, The Vision member didn't come out to celebrate. Already, The Visionary was under a lot of pressure, especially after Paul Heyman's warning about potential consequences if he lost.
With this, Rollins' victory means a lot for The Vision as well. Despite this, no Vision members came out to celebrate the win, nor did Paul Heyman. This could probably be a seed for a future betrayal, and the faction may turn on The Revolutionary soon.
#2. Becky Lynch is coming for Stephanie Vaquer
Stephanie Vaquer is not only the Crown Jewel Champion but also the Women's World Champion on WWE RAW. At the end of the PLE, Vaquer joined Seth Rollins in the ring to celebrate the victory.
Meanwhile, during this, Rollins pointed to Stephanie's title and said that his wife, Becky Lynch, is coming for the RAW star. This suggests that the Irish star may be next in line to challenge La Primera for the Women's World Championship.
#1. Bronson Reed is ready for a massive push in WWE
Bronson Reed's win over Roman Reigns is a massive thing for The Vision member. Over the past few years, the OTC has been a main event star and has rarely taken a pinfall loss. WWE booking the Tsunami to pin Reigns at Crown Jewel hints that a major push may be coming for him.
Even Triple H took to his official X account to share that Reed was absent at Perth PLE last year, but at Crown Jewel, he defeated a major WWE star. This suggests that Reed might be about to get a significant push in the company soon.