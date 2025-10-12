5 Biggest winners and losers from WWE Crown Jewel 2025

The world has been talking about WWE Crown Jewel, and the excitement among fans to witness what’s next has been off the charts. The premium live event featured some of the most incredible matches and moments, with the roar of the fans completely blowing off the roof of the RAC Arena in Perth.With a number of incredible matches, Crown Jewel managed to enhance the characters of a number of names, and at the same time, bury some of the biggest names. Some of them left the arena as winners, while some ended up as losers. Let’s check out some of the biggest winners and losers from the PLE.#5. Winner: Stephanie VaquerThe Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer has been on an incredible run as one of the top names in the company. Within a year of her debut, the star has managed to make headlines with a number of title victories, and her victory at Crown Jewel just elevated her position in the industry.Vaquer managed to defeat Tiffany Stratton fair and square at the PLE, becoming the new WWE Women's Crown Jewel Champion. The star not only walked out with all the gold but also ended up being a winner, garnering the love of fans all around the globe.#4. Loser: Roman ReignsIt is undoubtedly hard to believe, but WWE did end up featuring Roman Reigns as a big loser at Crown Jewel. The OTC lost his match with Bronson Reed at the PLE, thanks to the accidental spear from Jey Uso during the ending moments of the match.Following the battle, Reigns seemed furious at his cousins, stating that he wanted to prove that he could win his battles alone, which he couldn’t. This has now damaged all the momentum Reigns had on his side, and the OTC needs a lot of work to do now to get back to the top as the World Champion.#3. Winner: The WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth RollinsThe Visionary Seth Rollins walked in at Crown Jewel with millions of thoughts playing games in his mind. The WWE World Heavyweight Champion doubted his own capabilities, reiterating multiple times during the build to the match that he ‘needed’ a victory at the PLE.Further, Paul Heyman directed Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed not to help Rollins, adding all the pressure on the latter. However, defying all the doubts and the fact that he had never defeated Cody Rhodes, the Visionary managed to pin the Undisputed WWE Champion and prove why he was leading the industry into the future.#2. Loser: Cody RhodesWhile Seth Rollins walked out of the RAC Arena as a massive winner following his match with Cody Rhodes, the latter ended up being a loser. After using every move from his arsenal, including a Cross Rhodes from the top rope, the American Nightmare couldn’t keep Rollins down.While he is dubbed as the QB1 of the company, following his loss at the PLE, it is hard to say if Rhodes could retain his spot as the top guy of the company. While Rhodes delivered an amazing performance, Rollins' pinfall victory has completely changed the landscape of the game.#1. Winner: Bronson ReedBig Bronson Reed had everything against him when he walked out in Perth to battle one of the biggest names in history. From his home crowd turning on him to the match becoming a 3-on-2 handicap saga with Roman Reigns having the advantage, Reed had the odds stacked against him.However, with a victory against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, Reed managed to make headlines all around the world and undoubtedly proved why Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins chose him as the future of the industry. Fans will have to wait and see what else WWE has in store for the star next.