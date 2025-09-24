  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Tiffany Stratton
  • 3 Clear signs that WWE is taking Women’s Championship off Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown

3 Clear signs that WWE is taking Women’s Championship off Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown

By Love Verma
Published Sep 24, 2025 02:17 GMT
Tiffany Stratton with Championship! [Image credits: WWE.com]
Tiffany Stratton with Championship! [Image credits: WWE.com]

Tiffany Stratton is the WWE Women's Champion on SmackDown and will defend the gold in the upcoming episode of the blue brand. The Stamford-based promotion made it official that she will face Jade Cargill and Nia Jax in a triple threat match.

Ad

Meanwhile, recent developments suggest that The Buff Barbie might soon lose the title. In this article, we will examine three signs that WWE is taking the title away from Stratton on Friday Night SmackDown.

#3. Her recent injury on SmackDown

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

While competing in a match against Jade Cargill on SmackDown, Tiffany suffered a major incident when she attempted a moonsault at ringside. She landed awkwardly, and reports disclosed that she was not medically cleared.

This was also one of the potential reasons why her match was announced for the upcoming SmackDown, not for Wrestlepalooza. Considering this injury, there are chances that WWE might take the title away from The Buff Barbie and write her off television for some rest.

Ad

#2. The addition of Nia Jax to the title picture

Tiffany Stratton's problems escalated when WWE incorporated Nia Jax into the title picture. The Irresistible Force has already destroyed Stratton on SmackDown, and it seems that Jax could be inserted in the feud between Jade and Tiffany to take the pinfall.

Despite the probable title loss, the company surely wants to protect Tiffy. This could be why they added Jax to the mix, so that she can take the pin, leading to the title change, and the Storm potentially becoming the new champion.

Ad

#1. To set the stage for Bianca Belair vs Jade Cargill for a WWE Title match

Ad

Over the past few months, fans have been anticipating a showdown between Bianca Belair and the former AEW star, which has yet to unfold. With Jade's inclusion in the title feud, it seems that WWE has all plans to crown her new champion to set the stage for a dream feud of The EST vs The Storm.

As of now, Cargill appears to be a babyface star, and if she becomes the new Women's Champion by dethroning Tiffany Stratton, the company can switch Belair's character and turn her heel. With this, the Triple H-led creative regime can set the stage for Belair vs Jade in a title bout.

All these signs indicate that Tiffy Time may end in the upcoming edition of the Friday Night Show when she is likely to lose the title.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications