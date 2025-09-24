Tiffany Stratton is the WWE Women's Champion on SmackDown and will defend the gold in the upcoming episode of the blue brand. The Stamford-based promotion made it official that she will face Jade Cargill and Nia Jax in a triple threat match.Meanwhile, recent developments suggest that The Buff Barbie might soon lose the title. In this article, we will examine three signs that WWE is taking the title away from Stratton on Friday Night SmackDown.#3. Her recent injury on SmackDownWhile competing in a match against Jade Cargill on SmackDown, Tiffany suffered a major incident when she attempted a moonsault at ringside. She landed awkwardly, and reports disclosed that she was not medically cleared.This was also one of the potential reasons why her match was announced for the upcoming SmackDown, not for Wrestlepalooza. Considering this injury, there are chances that WWE might take the title away from The Buff Barbie and write her off television for some rest.#2. The addition of Nia Jax to the title pictureTiffany Stratton's problems escalated when WWE incorporated Nia Jax into the title picture. The Irresistible Force has already destroyed Stratton on SmackDown, and it seems that Jax could be inserted in the feud between Jade and Tiffany to take the pinfall.Despite the probable title loss, the company surely wants to protect Tiffy. This could be why they added Jax to the mix, so that she can take the pin, leading to the title change, and the Storm potentially becoming the new champion.#1. To set the stage for Bianca Belair vs Jade Cargill for a WWE Title matchJugs Fullbuster 👑 (IWC Royalty) @JugsFullbusterLINKBianca Belair vs Jade Cargill. A dream match.Over the past few months, fans have been anticipating a showdown between Bianca Belair and the former AEW star, which has yet to unfold. With Jade's inclusion in the title feud, it seems that WWE has all plans to crown her new champion to set the stage for a dream feud of The EST vs The Storm.As of now, Cargill appears to be a babyface star, and if she becomes the new Women's Champion by dethroning Tiffany Stratton, the company can switch Belair's character and turn her heel. With this, the Triple H-led creative regime can set the stage for Belair vs Jade in a title bout.All these signs indicate that Tiffy Time may end in the upcoming edition of the Friday Night Show when she is likely to lose the title.