REPORT: Tiffany Stratton's immediate WWE future in jeopardy

Tiffany Stratton's future as WWE Women's Champion seems to be up in the air. Her apparent injury has put her planned match for Wrestlepalooza this weekend in serious jeopardy.The Buff Barbie has solidified herself as the face of the Women's division on SmackDown. She's currently in the midst of a 258-day+ title reign, having successfully defended the title against the likes of Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax, to name a few.During the September 12, 2025, edition of SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton faced Jade Cargill in a rematch from SummerSlam. The two women left it all in the ring, but the match ended in a no-contest after the referee counted them out.Unfortunately, Stratton suffered an injury scare after she took a nasty fall on her head while performing a moonsault off the ring post.Earlier this week, Ava pulled Stratton from a six-woman tag team match and announced that she was not medically cleared to compete at NXT Homecoming.Interestingly, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select learned that a Triple Threat Match between Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, and Nia Jax was discussed for Wrestlepalooza.Amidst ongoing rumors, the official Wrestlepalooza shirt is being sold by WWE in Indianapolis, listing all the matches taking place on September 20, including the aforementioned one.However, Wrestlevotes reported that the planned match depends on Tiffany Stratton's status. According to reports, WWE is likely to clarify the situation on SmackDown tomorrow night.In a follow-up update, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that the creative could be forced to scrap the originally planned match for The Buff Barbie.Former WWE head writer weighs in on Tiffany Stratton's injury spotSpeaking on BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo called Tiffany Stratton's landing 'dangerous' and said she could have injured both her knees.&quot;Tiffany took that one bump to the outside when her feet kind of went underneath her. I really thought she hurt herself. I was really concerned that she had gotten her man, she could have blew out, you know, both her ankles, her knees on that. That was dangerous,&quot; Russo said.Neither WWE nor Stratton has issued a statement on her injury yet.Fans must tune in on the go-home episode of SmackDown before Wrestlepalooza to find out how the company addresses the whole situation.