WWE officially announces Tiffany Stratton is injured & has been replaced

Tiffany Stratton has been injured and replaced from a huge match as a result. The WWE Women's Champion was recently hurt.

Stratton took some really bad bumps during her match on SmackDown, including an unprotected moonsault to the outside. Now, it seems it had left her injured.

The official announcement by WWE NXT General Manager Ava saw her reveal that Tiffany Stratton was not medically cleared to compete at Homecoming thanks to her Women's Championship Match on SmackDown. The star had a long match and was completely destroyed at the end to be written off TV. It seems that she is being kept off programming until she recovers.

Stratton was set to compete in a six-woman tag team match on NXT this week. However, she has been replaced in the match, as per the announcement, by none other than Lyra Valkyria.

"After her WWE Women’s Championship Match on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton is not medically cleared to compete at Homecoming. As a result, former NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria will be taking her place in the six-woman tag team match against Fatal Influence," Ava announced on X.

A V A @avawwe_ After her WWE Women’s Championship Match on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton is not medically cleared to compete at Homecoming. As a result, former NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria will be taking her place in the six-woman tag team match against Fatal Influence.

Tiffany Stratton's match against Jade Cargill saw a controversial spot that may have seen her injured

Tiffany Stratton was wrestling Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown last week. There, she went for her Moonsault to the outside, however, where stars are usually trying to protect their opponents by catching them so they do not land badly, Cargill was nowhere to be seen.

She landed on her legs, falling badly, with her taking the complete fall. After that moment, she was seen limping, and veterans commented on it. On BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo talked about how Stratton was likely hurt in that fall, and that was something that should not have been allowed to happen.

"Tiffany took that one bump to the outside when her feet kind of went underneath her. I really thought she hurt herself. I was really concerned that she had gotten her Man, she could have blew out, you know, both her ankles, her knees on that. That was dangerous," Russo said.

While it's not confirmed if that is the reason for her absence on NXT, further details are awaited on the condition of the star. Should she be unable to compete soon, the title may be taken off her.

