Dominik Mysterio wins major new championship after WWE SmackDown goes off the air; gives himself new name

Dominik Mysterio won a huge new title in a shocking twist. When WWE SmackDown went off the air, at Worlds Collide, the star pulled off the unthinkable.

Dominik Mysterio gave Rey Mysterio a stipulation earlier in the night, where he told his father, that if he was able to win the AAA Mega Championship, his father would have to put it around his waist. Rey Mysterio agreed. There was a lot riding on the match as the main event started.

Heading into the match, Mysterio looked quite nervous and the pressure must have been weighing on him. The star was on the backfoot throughout the night and he looked like he was in trouble, with the speed and the strength of Vikingo making everything difficult.

The Judgment Day ended up coming out, and even though they were not able to help, they caused a distraction. Rey Mysterio chased them out. El Hijo del Vikingo was distracted by El Grande Americano, which led to Dominik Mysterio using his loaded mask to knock out the champion and hit the splash for the win.

He then forced Rey Mysterio to put the title around his waist while he berated his own father. Finally, he gave himself a new name, calling himself, The King of the Luchadors.

Dominik Mysterio has found himself on the outskirts of the Judgment Day in recent months

Things have not been easy for Dominik Mysterio in recent months. The star has been left alone, with Liv Morgan out injured. Finn Balor has excluded him from the Judgment Day, and the fact that he has been fraternizing with El Grande Americano has not sat well with Balor either.

Balor even told him that he would be alone, and has left him to defend his title by himself with the excuse of giving him the chance to prove himself. The star has been quite alone trying to retain his title, despite belonging to a faction. While they came out, there was still a questionable moment of Balor almost costing Mysterio.

