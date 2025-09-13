WWE Worlds Collide is set to be a massive show for the company as Dominik Mysterio is set to compete for El Hijo del Vikingo's AAA Mega Championship. Also competing on the show, The Judgment Day will face Lola Vice and Mr Iguana in a Mixed Tag Team match. The New Day, Natalya, Dragon Lee, and a lot of other stars were set to compete in the match.

The show was opened by a returning WWE legend in Rey Mysterio, Shawn Michaels, and several others present in the ring as the show was ushered in by the national anthems of Mexico and the United States of America.

Without any further ado, let's get into the results of the night.

Penta came out to the ring to a massive ovation from the fans. He cut a promo to kick off the show and talked about how the alliance between AAA and WWE was ushering in a new era for both companies. Corey Graves, Konnan, and JBL were part of the commentary team, as the entire fanbase waited to see if Dominik Mysterio would win.

Octagon Jr, Laredo Kid, La Parka, and Mascarita Sagrada vs LWO, with Lince Dorado and Abismo Jr.

I Write Filth 🏝️ @quardeay These Worlds Collide shows go crazy every time.

The match was a hard-hitting one and saw everyone put on a good match to start the night. LWO's Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro looked to prove that they were there for a reason, but Lince Dorado was also determined to show he still had it.

Cruz Del Toro looked like he won the match with a Coast to Coast. Joaquin Wilde took out another star with an Avalanche Hurricanrana, but Lince Dorado was stopped from picking up the win even after hitting the Shooting Star Press, as Mascarita Sagrada interrupted the bout.

In a shocking end, Mascarita Sagrada ended up pinning his opponent.

Octagon Jr, Laredo Kid, La Parka, and Mascarita Sagrada win the match

Video footage is shown of Dominik Mysterio demanding that Rey Mysterio put the title around his waist if he wins his AAA Mega Championship.

Faby Apache vs Natalya

Faby Apache and Natalya both had a lot to prove. Natalya was determined to pick up the win to get to the Women’s title. Natalya dominated, putting her opponent in the Surfboard and using her wrestling technique to get an advantage.

Faby tried to use her weight to dominate Natalya, but the star broke out of it with a powerbomb and put her in an Ankle Lock. Faby replied with one of her own as well.

In the end, it came to both stars trying roll-ups to get the win. Natalya was able to win with a roll-up at the end.

Natalya wins

Even after the match, both stars almost came to blows with each other as the show continued.

Xavier Woods revealed that he was unable to compete tonight as Penta had injured him after hitting him with the Mexican Destroyer. He said that Grayson Waller was replacing him in the tag team title match.

Pagano and Psycho Clown (c) vs The New Day (AAA World Tag Team Championships)

MoonRaider25 MoonTheTruth @MoonRaider25 Pagano and Psycho Clown are a fantastic tag team! They retain the AAA World Tag Team Titles in such a lowkey banger match with Grayson Waller and Kofi Kingston. #WorldsCollide

Grayson Waller and Kofi Kingston represented the New Day. Xavier Woods was outside and tried to interfere, but he was left screaming and scared after Psycho Clown came in behind him in a moment that Shawn Michaels had pulled in the past with Melina.

Waller and Kingston both showed they knew what they were doing in the match, but Psycho Clown and Pagano were still able to bring out unexpected offense. Kingston and Waller did whatever it took, even trying to unmask their opponents.

Pagano finally got in and started to grab the advantage in the match immediately. They even used belts behind the backs of the referee to destroy the stars. Psycho Clown ripped off part of his mask to reveal a more horrifying one beneath it.

This led to Xavier Woods getting afraid and running away. Ultimately, this led to Clown getting the pin over Grayson Waller.

Pagano and Psycho Clown retain the World Tag Team Championship

Out of nowhere, after the match, the lights went dark and the Wyatt Sicks appeared. They are going after the AAA Tag Team Championship next. The stars already hold the WWE Tag Team Title.

The Wyatt Sicks surrounded them and then beat them down. The message has been sent. They hit them with the finishers and held up the AAA Tag Team Titles over their prone bodies.

The Wyatt Sicks appeared (Credit: WWE.com)

The Judgment Day vs Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana

Roxanne Perez and Finn Balor teamed up to face Mr Iguana and Lola Vice. They were the first members of the Judgment Day to compete that night, with Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh scheduled for their own matches later. Balor was ready to destroy his opponents, and Raquel Rodriguez was at ringside providing help. Lola Vice entered to face Balor and the star quickly ran away, scared of her sudden moves.

Raquel Rodriguez did the unexpected and took out Mr Iguana at ringside as well. The match between the two teams quickly changed up soon after. Mr Iguana froze and played possum. The Demon Balor puppet also came out of the ring at an odd time during the match, with Balor stuffing it back down.

Demonito came back up later to battle the La Yesca puppet of Mr Iguana. This saw Iguana take out Balor, and left Lola Vice able to pick up the win over Roxanne Perez.

Mr Iguana and Lola Vice win

El Hijo de Dr Wagner Jr. (c) vs Dragon Lee vs Ethan Page vs JD McDonagh for AAA Latin American title

The match was the second one of the night with a Judgment Day member competing. All four stars were ready to become the Latin American Champion. Ethan Page was looking to become a double champion as well, with his North American title. McDonagh could also become a double champ with his tag team title and the Latin American championship.

JD McDonagh was looking to attack Ethan Page, but was sent headfirst into a rather tender region of Page's as he sat in the corner. El Hijo de Dr Wagner showed what he could do, dominating both. Page looked to get the win with the knee to the face for a near-fall.

Ethan Page was left in pain as well, screaming as JD McDonagh fell on a tender region (Credit: WWE on YouTube)

Dragon Lee almost got the win over JD McDonagh. He hit the big elbow, but was thrown out and Ethan Page tried to win. Wagner Jr dragged him out and took him out. Dragon Lee took them both out and tried the top rope spike on Wagner Jr. JD McDonagh hit the huge Avalance Spanish Fly on Lee, stopping him, but got hit with the Mexican Destroyer for his troubles. Ethan Page hit the neckbreaker, and Wagner Jr broke the pin.

He hit the Wagner Driver on McDonagh, and picked up the win.

El Hijo de Dr Wagner Jr. retained his title

Dominik Mysterio was told by Finn Balor earlier in the night that the Judgment Day would be leaving him alone to pick up the win and prove himself.

El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs Dominik Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship

Dominik Mysterio came into the match determined to win.

