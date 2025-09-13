“I really thought she hurt herself” - Vince Russo on scary botch involving major star on WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

WWE SmackDown this week involved some exciting segments and high-profile matches on the show. Tiffany Stratton was scheduled to defend the WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill on the show. The two women faced each other at SummerSlam after Cargill won the Queen of the Ring tournament but fell short at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Ad

Vince Russo addressed a scary botch in the WWE Women's Title match, where he felt that Tiffany Stratton really hurt herself in the process. Towards the end of their hard-hitting encounter, she went up the turnbuckle to perform a moonsault on Cargill on the outside of the ring, but the challenger moved, and Stratton landed awkwardly on her feet.

Russo addressed the moment on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and stated that he thought she really hurt herself on the landing. The way she fell on the ground looked like it would've hurt, but the champion continued with the Nia Jax segment, so it may not have been as hurtful as it looked.

Ad

Trending

"Tiffany took that one bump to the outside when her feet kind of went underneath her. I really thought she hurt herself. I was really concerned that she had gotten her Man, she could have blew out, you know, both her ankles, her knees on that. That was dangerous," Russo said.

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Ad

The match between the two ended in a draw as Cargill put Stratton through the barricade after the moonsault spot, which left both women lying on the floor. This resulted in the match being ended in a double count-out. Following the match, both women were attacked by Nia Jax, and it seems that we may see a Triple Threat match between them for the title in the near future.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!