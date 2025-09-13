“I really thought she hurt herself” - Vince Russo on scary botch involving major star on WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

WWE SmackDown this week involved some exciting segments and high-profile matches on the show. Tiffany Stratton was scheduled to defend the WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill on the show. The two women faced each other at SummerSlam after Cargill won the Queen of the Ring tournament but fell short at The Biggest Party of the Summer.
Vince Russo addressed a scary botch in the WWE Women's Title match, where he felt that Tiffany Stratton really hurt herself in the process. Towards the end of their hard-hitting encounter, she went up the turnbuckle to perform a moonsault on Cargill on the outside of the ring, but the challenger moved, and Stratton landed awkwardly on her feet.
Russo addressed the moment on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and stated that he thought she really hurt herself on the landing. The way she fell on the ground looked like it would've hurt, but the champion continued with the Nia Jax segment, so it may not have been as hurtful as it looked.
"Tiffany took that one bump to the outside when her feet kind of went underneath her. I really thought she hurt herself. I was really concerned that she had gotten her Man, she could have blew out, you know, both her ankles, her knees on that. That was dangerous," Russo said.
The match between the two ended in a draw as Cargill put Stratton through the barricade after the moonsault spot, which left both women lying on the floor. This resulted in the match being ended in a double count-out. Following the match, both women were attacked by Nia Jax, and it seems that we may see a Triple Threat match between them for the title in the near future.
