WWE May be Forced to Cancel Major Wrestlepalooza Match After Injury - Reports

Following an injury to a WWE star, there's a chance that a major match for Wrestlepalooza could be canceled. The company may not have another choice, despite it already being advertised.

Heading into Wrestlepalooza, Tiffany Stratton was featured in a match against Jade Cargill on SmackDown last week. There was one spot where she landed roughly after a moonsault to the outside. With speculation then about an injury, she was later attacked by Nia Jax as well, as if to be written off TV programming altogether. WWE then later officially announced that she was injured and not cleared for a match on NXT.

It appeared that Tiffany Stratton was originally planned to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax. As per a report by WrestleVotes, though, it appears that even though there has been a graphic shared for the match, and the bout is seemingly set to be featured at Wrestlepalooza, things were still up in the air.

Whether the match ends up happening or not depends on Tiffany Stratton's status. Should she be unable to compete, then the match could be canceled. Her status is, as of now, undecided. Further clarification is expected on SmackDown.

"Asked a source about the Tiffany Stratton vs Nia Jax vs Jade Cargill matchup graphic on the official WrestlePalooza shirt in Indianapolis, they said the plan is to feature the match on the card, hence its placement. However, it depends on Stratton’s status—she missed NXT Homecoming and remains TBD as of yesterday. Expect clarification tomorrow night on SmackDown."

Tiffany Stratton has held the WWE Women's Championship for most of the year

Tiffany Stratton has shown herself capable in 2025, in what has been a breakout year for the young star.

She cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to win the title, and since then, has defended it multiple times against some huge challengers in the form of Bayley, Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, and Trish Stratus, among others.

It remains to be seen if the star is seriously injured and whether WWE decides to strip her of the title as a result.

