3 Clear WWE signs that Paul Heyman will betray Seth Rollins for Brock Lesnar

The chemistry between Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar's former advocate, Paul Heyman, has been phenomenal lately, and the entire storyline as The Vision has proved to be incredible. The feud has been making headlines all around the globe for months now, and fans have been enjoying every moment of the story.While Heyman and Rollins have been working well together, there are significant signs that a major change is on the way. It is quite possible that the WWE Hall of Famer changes sides and betrays his new client to get back to his Advocate role alongside the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar. Let’s check out a few signs that hint at the massive betrayal.#3. Brock Lesnar needs his advocate back now that he’s a heelSince his return to WWE at SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar has stolen all the spotlight. The Beast Incarnate battled John Cena in a singles match at Wrestlepalooza recently and ended up squashing the Franchise Player, which has taken the entire world by surprise lately.Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the biggest heels on the planet currently, and now that he needs to move on from Cena, to probably new feuds, possibly for the World Championship, he needs his Advocate on his side. This could be a big reason Lesnar gets Paul Heyman back on his side to kick off a feud with Seth Rollins, with his World title involved as well.#2. Paul Heyman introduced Brock Lesnar at WrestlepaloozaWWE Wrestlepalooza featured the massive battle between two of the most legendary names in the industry currently, and the fans got reminded of some pretty big matches and moments in history. Apart from the incredible rivalry both Cena and Lesnar have had over the years, WWE added a twist of nostalgia as well.Paul Heyman made his way out of nowhere to introduce Lesnar, just like he used to while he was the Beast’s Advocate, which ended up making headlines around the globe. This is another big hint that might end up being the beginning of the massive switch Heyman could make in the near future.#1. Playing coy about his association with Brock LesnarThis week’s WWE RAW featured Paul Heyman involved in Seth Rollins’ confrontation with Cody Rhodes ahead of their battle at Crown Jewel. However, following the segment, Heyman was interviewed by Byron Saxton, and the latter asked the Hall of Famer about his relationship with Brock Lesnar after the massive introduction at Wrestlepalooza.However, rather than answering the question, Heyman completely changed the subject and spoke about Crown Jewel and the match between Rhodes and Rollins, playing coy about his relationship with the Beast. This is one of the biggest hints of Heyman potentially betraying Rollins in the near future. Time will now tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.