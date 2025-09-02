3 Consequences Becky Lynch could face for slapping CM Punk on WWE RAW

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 ended in chaos as Becky Lynch low-blowed CM Punk, helping her husband, Seth Rollins, retain his World Heavyweight Championship. The Man once again intervened as she answered Punk's callout on RAW instead of Rollins.

The reigning WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion once again crossed the line by not only disrespecting The Best in the World but also repeatedly slapping him. An angry Punk warned Lynch that she would regret putting her hands on him, warning her of serious consequences.

This article will look at three consequences The Man may face for slapping CM Punk on the post-Clash in Paris edition of RAW.

#3. CM Punk could cost her Women’s Intercontinental Title

Becky Lynch is currently the women's IC Champion. She successfully defended her title at the France PLE, defeating the Hall of Famer Nikki Bella via a roll-up.

Therefore, the arc between Becky and Nikki is still ongoing, and they might face off in a rematch. Punk could do the unthinkable and cause Lynch to lose her title to Bella in a future rematch, seeking revenge for her disrespect toward him and for costing him his chance to capture the World Heavyweight Title at the France PLE.

#2. CM Punk could invade the WWE champion's home

Seth Rollins blurred the line at Clash in Paris when he yelled in Punk's face during their match, saying that he hates him and his family. The bloodthirsty rivalry between The Visionary and The Best in the World has taken a more personal turn, with Seth alluding to family amid a similar mistake Drew McIntyre made, for which he paid a huge price, triggering Punk's more ruthless side.

Moreover, Becky has further provoked The Best in the World by slapping him on RAW. In a shocking twist, The Second City Saint might invade Rollins and Lynch's house and may mess up their sweet home as revenge.

#1. AJ Lee could return

CM Punk's wife and former WWE Divas Champion, AJ Lee, has been away from wrestling for over a decade. However, Becky attacking Punk on two occasions may be a perfect launchpad for Lee to lace boots once again and teach Lynch a lesson.

The Second City Saint subtly hinted at AJ Lee's return on this week's episode of the blue brand, sporting an evil smirk as Adam Pearce announced that SmackDown this week will be held in his hometown, Chicago.

The Devil's Favorite Diva might return on SmackDown and challenge Becky and Seth to a mixed tag team match at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

