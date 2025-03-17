3 Consequences for Dominik Mysterio after attempting to add new Judgment Day member on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio had almost managed to bring harmony to The Judgment Day on RAW this week. However, he instantly shattered it by proposing to add Penta as the new faction member. Here are three possible consequences that could now await The Latino Cheat following this pitch.

#3. Finn Balor destroys Dominik Mysterio and walks out

Finn Balor was very happy last week after Dominik Mysterio got him a title match for the Intercontinental Championship against Bron Breakker. The usually bitter Balor even hugged Mysterio. However, The Prince became angry once again when Dom suggested that Penta should be added to The Judgment Day this week.

The inaugural Universal Champion said that Dom was a snake for thinking he could add another wrestler to the crew who is also after the IC Title. While Mysterio still tried to help Balor win the title, the former Demon King couldn’t defeat Breakker tonight. Moreover, Dom accidentally cost him the title match as well.

The Prince is already trying to have unilateral control of The Judgment Day. Following yet another disappointment, Balor could snap and attack Dominik Mysterio, punishing him for costing him his third Intercontinental Title run. Following this, he could walk out of the faction as well, seeing as how the others seem to take Dominik's side instead of his.

#2. Liv Morgan could give Dominik Mysterio a cold shoulder

Just before Dominik Mysterio was about to bring up the discussion to add another member, Liv Morgan tried to stop him. While the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion wanted to maintain peace in the group, Dom saw it as an opportunity to propose adding Penta to the crew. This disrupted the small window of peace The Judgment Day enjoyed, causing Balor to storm off.

This could lead to Liv Morgan giving Dom the cold shoulder for not listening to her and for not taking her seriously. Thus, Dominik Mysterio could expect some relationship issues with his on-screen girlfriend in the coming weeks.

#1. The Judgment Day could kick out a traitor

Mysterio tried to help Finn Balor but ended up giving Bron Breakker a huge advantage. Soon after, the two-time Intercontinental Champion retained his title after finishing things with a Spear. The Judgment Day tried to punish The Dog of WWE after his win and steal the IC Title. However, as soon as Dom put his hands on the belt, Penta came out to the ring.

The luchador made quick work of the heel faction and even picked up the Intercontinental Championship belt. Thus, the Mexican wrestler got a big showing on the same night he announced his intentions to become the new IC Champ.

This could make Finn Balor think that Dom is secretly in cahoots with Penta. He has already given no explanation for helping Gunther in a Steel Cage title match several weeks ago. Thus, Balor may believe that Mysterio is secretly conspiring with his opponents and trying to bury his singles career.

Going by the weekly drama in The Judgment Day, the others could decide to kick Dom out. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Dom and The Judgment Day.

