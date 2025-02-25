3 Consequences for Dominik Mysterio after costing Bianca Belair and Naomi the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles

Dominik Mysterio played a vital role in the Women's Tag Team title match on tonight’s WWE RAW episode. The Judgment Day member helped his teammates become the first-ever three-time Women's Tag Team Champions, interfering in the match several times.

In this article, we will discuss three consequences Dominik Mysterio could face after costing Bianca Belair and Naomi their titles on this week’s RAW.

#3. Adam Pearce might suspend Dominik

Dominik Mysterio’s actions could lead to RAW General Manager Adam Pearce suspending him. Pearce could argue that the outcome of the match might have been different had Dom not interfered.

As a result, the Judgment Day member could face a temporary suspension from the red brand. This suspension could serve as a warning, signaling that Dominik may face even harsher consequences if he continues to interfere in matches.

#2. Dominik Mysterio could be put in a handicap match against former champions

Another consequence Dominik Mysterio might face for interfering in the Women's Tag Team Championship match and costing Bianca Belair and Naomi their titles could be being placed in a handicap match. The former champions might approach Adam Pearce, requesting this match as a form of vengeance against The Judgment Day member.

This would give The EST of WWE and The Glow a first-hand chance at redemption against Dominik Mysterio. Although intergender matches are not common in WWE, Mysterio has been interfering in women's division matches first through Rhea Ripley and now, Morgan and Rodriguez. As a result, he might be punished by being put in a handicap match against the former champions.

#1. The RAW General Manager could send Dominik to SmackDown

Dirty Dominik’s actions could lead to a significant shift within The Judgment Day, as Adam Pearce might decide to move him to SmackDown as punishment. The RAW General Manager could argue that Dominik’s actions have spiraled out of control, driving him to transfer the faction member to the blue brand.

This move could not only serve as a punishment for Dirty Dominik but also mark the beginning of his separation from The Judgment Day, potentially kickstarting his singles run. This scenario could unfold with Adam Pearce discussing the matter with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

Following their conversation, Dominik could be sent to Friday Night SmackDown as part of the transfer window concept, which allows superstars to switch brands.

