3 Reasons why Bianca Belair and Naomi lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on RAW

On the go-home edition of WWE RAW before Elimination Chamber, The Judgment Day stunned the world by defeating Bianca Belair and Naomi. They became the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez also received major assistance from Dominik Mysterio at ringside, which allowed Morgan to pin Naomi and win the title. The crowd was absolutely thunderous during the match, and many were shocked by the victory of the villainous faction.

In this article, we will explore three possible reasons why Bianca Belair and Naomi suffered a loss this week and dropped their Women's Tag Team Titles.

#3. WWE has plans to push Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as a tag team on the Road to WrestleMania 41

Reports have already surfaced that the Stamford-based company has plans to push The Judgment Day members as champions on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Winning the Women's Tag Team Title appears to be the beginning of that plan.

This could explain why the company decided to have Bianca Belair and Naomi lose the titles on RAW, shifting the championships to the shoulders of the villainous faction members.

#2. To plant seeds for Bianca Belair and Naomi's separation

Naomi was the one who suffered the pinfall loss, leading to the team dropping the Women's Tag Team Titles. This could likely be the commencement or the initial planting of seeds for the breakup between The EST and The Glow as a tag team in WWE.

Reports are also circulating around Bianca Belair winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match this year and potentially fighting with Rhea Ripley.

If this report is true, Belair might soon be transitioning back into a singles run, leading to her separation from Naomi in the upcoming weeks. Losing the tag team titles may have been done to set up this breakup.

#1. To set Jade Cargill's WWE return

Naomi and Bianca Belair are primarily involved in the storyline surrounding Jade Cargill's mystery attacker, as it is still not sure who attacked The Storm and took her out.

Following the loss of the Tag Team Titles, it's conceivable that the company will now focus solely on this storyline and could set up Jade's return to WWE soon.

This could explain why The Glow and The EST suffered the loss and are no longer the Champions. Additionally, Naomi and Belair themselves are prime suspects in the mystery attack. Following their title loss, the former AEW star could return to WWE and reveal the identity of the true attacker.

