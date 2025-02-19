Former champion could win WWE Women's Elimination Chamber Match (Exclusive)

The WWE Women's Elimination Chamber match has a complete lineup. Six superstars will battle to earn a spot in the main event of WrestleMania. That said, we might have a prediction (and possible spoilers) for the upcoming high-stakes match-up.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes shared his prediction for the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match after Bill Apter picked Liv Morgan.

"My prediction is going to stay Bianca [Belair]. I believe she's going to win. I've heard the rumblings, as everybody has, of her own riff at WrestleMania. So, I'm not sure they're going to change their mind on that match. So I'd say Bianca Belair." [From 15:26 onwards]

The wrestling insider previously reported on the creative direction for Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41, noting that he hadn't heard anything from WWE sources on Rhea versus IYO SKY for the April PLE.

"I haven't heard that (Rhea vs. IYO) match specifically. I do think it's shaping up to be Rhea and Bianca. That's what was reported. I believe Sean Ross had that over the weekend. That is accurate. So, I think that's where they're going. But I haven't heard anything about IYO SKY, no."

Bianca Belair will walk into the Women's Elimination Chamber match in Toronto. As for Rhea, the Women's World Champion will defend her title against IYO SKY on the WWE RAW after Elimination Chamber.

