Rhea Ripley could face former champion at WWE WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

WWE hasn't confirmed Rhea Ripley's opponent for WrestleMania 41 at the time of this writing. Mami did have a conversation with Bayley this past Monday on RAW, giving fans all kinds of speculations over a potential match between the pair.

However, it seems WWE already has plans for Rhea Ripley's opponent at WrestleMania. During a recent edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided an update on the creative direction for Rhea.

"I haven't heard that (Rhea vs. IYO) match specifically. I do think it's shaping up to be Rhea and Bianca. That's what was reported. I believe Sean Ross had that over the weekend. That is accurate. So, I think that's where they're going. But I haven't heard anything about IYO SKY, no." [From 10:59 onwards]

Rhea Ripley versus Bianca Belair certainly looks like it would be a great match on paper. Both women have never competed in singles action on a major premium live event like WrestleMania. As for IYO, she's squared off against both Rhea and Bianca in singles action on multiple occasions.

Bianca was most recently seen in action on the January 28 episode of NXT, where she and Naomi successfully retained their tag team titles against Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. Fans will have to wait to see if Triple H delivers Mami vs. The EST on The Grandest Stage of them All.

