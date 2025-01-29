WWE NXT Results: Fans call for heel turn; injured star returns; Ava controversy (1/28/25)

WWE NXT kicked off with the tag team match between Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade and Bayley & Giulia. We got a Women's Tag Team Title Match and a Women's North American Championship match later in the night.

WWE NXT Results (January 28, 2025):

Bayley & Giulia def. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

Wes Lee def. Trick Williams via DQ

Fallon Henley def. Shotzi to retain the Women's North American Championship

Ethan Page def. Cedric Alexander

Bianca Belair & Naomi def. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

WWE NXT Results: Bayley & Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

Roxanne and Cora isolated Bayley early on and got some big moves in, but the RAW Superstar dodged a back elbow and managed to tag Giulia as the match went on.

Giulia came in and got some big suplexes and a missile dropkick on Roxanne for a near fall.

The Role Model dragged Roxanne out of the ring and tossed her into the barricades before heading back to the ring. Giulia made the tag to Bayley, who came in with the elbow drop on Jade and picked up the win.

Result: Bayley & Giulia def. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

Grade: B

A-Town Down Under was next for The Grayson Waller Effect, and the duo called out Oba Femi as their guest. Theory and Waller talked up Oba's in-ring capability but added that they didn't think the hype was real.

Theory made fun of Oba as the crowd started chanting, "Turn on Waller." Oba said that Waller and Theory were all talk and, unlike the NXT Champ, didn't have the titles to support their claims.

Oba offered the duo a title match, but Ava came out to tell him he couldn't do that. Trick Williams was watching from backstage and made his entrance before getting in Oba's face.

Williams took out A-Town Down Under before Oba hit him with the powerbomb. As NXT moved on, Trick was down, and Oba stood over him with the title.

Izzi Dame was interviewed at the ringside and said nothing was happening between her and the D'Angelo Family. She only helped Tony last week to get back at Shawn Spears.

Ridge Holland called her a liar before Stacks came out to defend Izzi. Holland called Stacks The Don's lackey, and they almost started a brawl before we headed for the next match.

WWE NXT Results: Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee

Williams could barely stand as the match started and Lee took advantage by unloading on him early. Lee dropped Trick on the announce desk and hit a Meteora off the apron on top of it!

Back in the ring, Trick fought out of a submission hold and got some big hip tosses before hitting a massive uranage. Trick was ready for the finisher, but Tyson and Tyriek dragged Lee out of the way.

Williams took them all out before tossing Lee over Tyson and hitting a big dive on them. Back in the ring, Trick was still fighting all three superstars and shoved the ref down after he tried to interfere. The ref called the match, and Lee got the win off the DQ.

Result: Wes Lee def. Trick Williams via DQ

Grade: B+

Ava told Oba backstage that at Vengeance Day, he would face both members of A-Town Down Under.

Ava then found Trick and told him about the match as well. Williams said Waller and Theory didn't deserve it, but she told him he could prove he deserved it more by facing A-Town Down Under in a tag match—with Oba as his teammate.

WWE NXT Results: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Shotzi - Women's North American Championship match

Shotzi got a big rana off the top rope before Fatal Influence dragged the champ outside. Shotzi hit a big dive on all of them before Dolin and Tatum attacked Fatal Influence, chasing them backstage.

At ringside, Henley drove Shotzi's knee into the ringpost and hit a chop block as the match continued. Back in the ring, Shotzi got some strikes in and hit a big slam in the corner.

Henley kicked out of a top rope senton before coming back with a big suplex and a toss. Fallon got the leg drop to the back of the neck and picked up the win.

Result: Fallon Henley def. Shotzi to retain the Women's North American Championship

As Henley was walking out, Stephanie Vaquer came out and got in her face as we learned that she would face Fallon for the Women's North American Title at Vengeance Day.

Grade: B+

Ava was about to announce Giulia's title opponent for Vengeance Day when Roxanne and Cora showed up. Ava told them Giulia would face Bayley and Roxanne for the title, and Perez seemed happy with the decision. However, Cora ran off angrily, having been excluded from the match.

WWE NXT Results: Ethan Page vs. Cedric Alexander

Cedric unloaded on Page immediately, but Ethan managed to turn it around and attacked the injured hand. Page dropped Cedric on the apron and ripped off his wrist brace before smashing his hand on the ring post.

Back after a break on NXT, Page took some big slams before being caught in the Koji Clutch. The hold was broken, and Cedric got some big kicks before Page got the stunner and picked up the win.

Result: Ethan Page def. Cedric Alexander

After the match, Page attacked Cedrice, but Je'Von Evans appeared and took Ethan out before he could do more damage.

Grade: B

We got a promo in which Josh Briggs and Inamura talked about securing the tag team championship by beating Nathan Frazer and Axiom.

WWE NXT Results: Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend - WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Legend got some big moves on Belair before the latter took her down and hit a standing moonsault for a near fall. Lash lifted Belair and got a spinning backbreaker before getting a moonsault of her own for a near fall.

After a break, we saw Cora Jade walking up to Ava, still angry about what happened earlier.

Back to the match, Jackson was tagged in and took a vertical suplex before Belair deadlifted her into a slam and hit the moonsault for a near fall. Jackson hit a dive to the outside before Legend got a near-fall on Naomi in the ring.

Naomi returned with the X-Factor before trading rollups with Jackson in the ring. Bianca came back off the tag, and the champs hit their combined finisher on Jakara for the win.

Result: Bianca Belair & Naomi def. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Grade: B+

The screen cut out, and we saw colored bars and a broadcast error message reading 'WWE Transmission' and then 'Vengeance Day' before WWE NXT was over.

