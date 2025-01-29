  • home icon
  • NXT GM Ava makes major WWE announcement; Oba Femi to face TWO main roster stars!

NXT GM Ava makes major WWE announcement; Oba Femi to face TWO main roster stars!

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Jan 29, 2025 02:39 GMT
Ava and Oba Femi
Oba Femi is the current NXT Champion (Images source: Ava's X account and WWE.com)

NXT General Manager Ava announced Oba Femi's next opponents. He will face two main roster stars.

Oba Femi has been a dominant force in NXT for the past several months. After dominating as the North American Champion, he moved up and won the NXT Championship from Trick Williams at New Year's Evil. Tonight, Femi was a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. During the segment, both Grayson Waller and Austin Theory took shots at the NXT Champion. As a result, Femi challenged either of them to a title match at Vengeance.

After Waller accepted the challenge, Ava came out and said that Femi didn't make the matches in NXT. Trick Williams interrupted them and took out A-Town Down Under, only to be laid out by the champion seconds later.

Later that night, Ava yelled at the NXT Champion for trying to book himself into a match. She then told him he would defend his title against Waller and Theory at NXT Vengeance Day 2025.

This will be Femi's toughest challenge since he became the NXT Champion. It will be interesting to see if Femi will continue his dominance at Vengeance Day 2025.

Edited by Angana Roy
