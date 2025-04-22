3 Consequences Gunther could face for taking out Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on WWE RAW

On WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41, Gunther shocked everyone by putting his hands on Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. This occurred when The Ring General suddenly appeared at the ringside during the show and was visibly unhappy with Cole and McAfee's commentary.
This led to the Imperium Leader confronting both of them and even starting to physically abuse them. The entire situation escalated when Gunther attempted to choke Michael Cole in a sleeper hold position, but Pat made the save and attacked the former World Champion. This resulted in The Ring General putting McAfee in a sleeper hold and choking him out.
Soon, officials rushed down with Adam Pearce to control the situation and stop the 37-year-old star. In this article, we will discuss three consequences Gunther could face for taking out Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on RAW after WrestleMania 41.
#3. Adam Pearce might suspend Gunther for an indefinite time from WWE RAW
One of the potential consequences Gunther might face for his actions could be an indefinite suspension. The RAW General Manager was also visibly upset with the actions of The Ring General, and hence, he could decide to take strict action against him.
Pearce could reveal that the 37-year-old star will be suspended indefinitely and may only return to television after further orders. This suspension may also prevent the Imperium Leader from competing in the upcoming Backlash 2025 Premium Live Event.
#2. Pat McAfee might challenge The Ring General to seek revenge
Pat McAfee has previously competed in the squared circle and delivered some iconic matches during his NXT run. So it's probable that, as a consequence of Gunther's action, Pat might challenge the Imperium Leader for a match.
Now it depends on whether the attack from the former World Heavyweight Champion will write McAfee off from television or not. If he gets ruled out, the match might take place after his comeback. Otherwise, Backlash 2025 could be the ideal location.
#1. Triple H might warn him to terminate his WWE contract
The actions of the Imperium Leader aren't normal, which raises the possibility of Triple H's involvement in the entire situation. If the Chief Content Officer gets involved, the Game might warn the 37-year-old star and even consider terminating his contract with the Stamford-based promotion.
Michael Cole is already a veteran and has been with the company for many years. This could be why Triple H's involvement makes sense in the scenario.
