3 Consequences Gunther could face for taking out Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on WWE RAW

On WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41, Gunther shocked everyone by putting his hands on Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. This occurred when The Ring General suddenly appeared at the ringside during the show and was visibly unhappy with Cole and McAfee's commentary.

Ad

This led to the Imperium Leader confronting both of them and even starting to physically abuse them. The entire situation escalated when Gunther attempted to choke Michael Cole in a sleeper hold position, but Pat made the save and attacked the former World Champion. This resulted in The Ring General putting McAfee in a sleeper hold and choking him out.

Soon, officials rushed down with Adam Pearce to control the situation and stop the 37-year-old star. In this article, we will discuss three consequences Gunther could face for taking out Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on RAW after WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

#3. Adam Pearce might suspend Gunther for an indefinite time from WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Ad

One of the potential consequences Gunther might face for his actions could be an indefinite suspension. The RAW General Manager was also visibly upset with the actions of The Ring General, and hence, he could decide to take strict action against him.

Pearce could reveal that the 37-year-old star will be suspended indefinitely and may only return to television after further orders. This suspension may also prevent the Imperium Leader from competing in the upcoming Backlash 2025 Premium Live Event.

Ad

#2. Pat McAfee might challenge The Ring General to seek revenge

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pat McAfee has previously competed in the squared circle and delivered some iconic matches during his NXT run. So it's probable that, as a consequence of Gunther's action, Pat might challenge the Imperium Leader for a match.

Now it depends on whether the attack from the former World Heavyweight Champion will write McAfee off from television or not. If he gets ruled out, the match might take place after his comeback. Otherwise, Backlash 2025 could be the ideal location.

Ad

#1. Triple H might warn him to terminate his WWE contract

Expand Tweet

Ad

The actions of the Imperium Leader aren't normal, which raises the possibility of Triple H's involvement in the entire situation. If the Chief Content Officer gets involved, the Game might warn the 37-year-old star and even consider terminating his contract with the Stamford-based promotion.

Michael Cole is already a veteran and has been with the company for many years. This could be why Triple H's involvement makes sense in the scenario.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.