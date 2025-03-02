3 consequences for Jade Cargill in WWE after she took out Naomi from the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 kicked off with the shocking return of Jade Cargill, who made a prevalent assertion by taking Naomi out of the Women's Chamber Match. The Storm arrived just before the bout was about to begin and attacked The Glow.

Initially, Cargill appeared to be targeting Liv Morgan, who was suspected to be the mystery assailant, but The Storm ultimately attacked Naomi instead. However, her actions tonight could have serious consequences.

In this article, we will discuss three potential repercussions for The Storm after she took out The Glow from the Women's Elimination Chamber Match:

#3. Nick Aldis might suspend Jade Cargill due to her actions

One of the potential consequences Jade Cargill might face is a temporary suspension by Nick Aldis. The SmackDown General Manager could argue that while The Glow attacking Cargill backstage a few months ago was not a justified act, it does not give the former AEW star the right to take matters into her own hands.

As a result, the National Treasure could temporarily suspend the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion for her actions at the PLE tonight.

#2. Bianca Belair might confront Jade Cargill

Bianca Belair was also shocked by The Storm's actions, which increases the chances that the former might confront Cargill now. The EST of WWE emerged as the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, meaning she will face Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY at WrestleMania 41.

However, fans might still see Bianca confronting Jade for her actions, demanding an explanation for the latter's attack on Naomi. The EST could even defend The Glow, pointing out how she supported her when Cargill was absent from WWE.

#1. Naomi could attack Jade again on WWE SmackDown after Elimination Chamber PLE

Naomi will undoubtedly seek vengeance for Jade Cargill’s actions, as The Storm not only attacked her, but also took away her opportunity to win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

As a consequence, Cargill might become the target of another attack by The Glow, with the 37-year-old star potentially ambushing her on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. This could happen if Naomi blindsides Big Jade backstage and unleashes another vicious assault. Such an angle would further plant the seeds for a showdown between these two stars at WrestleMania 41.

An attack like this would intensify their feud, ultimately leading to Jade demanding a match against The Glow at The Show of Shows. So, fans have to wait for WWE SmackDown after Elimination Chamber to see whether Cargill will face any consequences for her actions.

