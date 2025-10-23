3 Consequences Jey Uso could face for turning his back on Jimmy Uso on WWE RAW

The heat between Jey and Jimmy Uso has been boiling for weeks, and things finally went a step forward on WWE RAW this week. Ever since Jimmy moved to the red brand, the story between the twins has been impossible to ignore. From multiple backstage arguments to Jey Uso blaming his brother for mistakes that he wasn’t really liable for, things have been quite intriguing. The turning point came during the Battle Royal to determine CM Punk’s opponent for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship, when Jey shockingly tossed Jimmy out of the ring to secure his shot at the title.The betrayal left Jimmy furious and heartbroken, with fans realizing that the story has now stolen all the spotlight. Jey’s actions may have earned him a title opportunity, but there will be consequences for sure. Let’s check out a few things that could happen.#3. Jimmy Uso breaks up with Jey UsoJey’s decision to eliminate Jimmy might mark the end of The Usos as a tag team yet again. While the duo broke up in the past as well, the story between them is not just a singles feud anymore. With Jey Uso trying to become the new Roman Reigns, things are much more intriguing.Jimmy Uso may now decide to sever all ties with Jey following the massive betrayal, potentially getting off Jey’s path to success by moving back to the blue brand.#2. Jimmy costs Jey his title match at SNMEIt won’t make any sense if Jimmy Uso chooses to forgive Jey for his actions over the past few weeks. Jimmy may seek revenge where it hurts most, during Jey’s World Heavyweight Title match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.By interfering and costing Jey the World title victory, Jimmy could get the perfect revenge on his brother and further begin a massive feud with Jey once again. A story like this, with intense twists and turns every single week, could end up being the perfect way to further continue the saga between Roman Reigns and The Usos.#1. The WWE Universe turns Jey into a HeelThe WWE Universe has been rallying behind Jey Uso as one of the top stars in the industry currently. But the latter’s massive betrayal on RAW could shift that perception entirely. Eliminating Jimmy might turn the love of fans into resentment.Fans could start treating Jey as self-centered, more like the manipulative character of Roman Reigns he once resisted. A heel turn fueled by ambition would not only redefine Jey’s image but also deepen his story, proving that even “Main Event” Jey Uso is indeed one of the top names in the industry. With a lot of options available, time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.