3 Consequences Nia Jax could face for injuring Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Nia Jax's actions left Jade Cargill busted open when The Irresistible Force crashed The Storm's head into steel steps ringside. Afterward, Jade shared the gruesome picture from this botch, and fans started demanding strict action against the former Women's Champion.As of now, there are no reports or official statements about Nia Jax facing consequences for her actions. Meanwhile, in this article, we will be looking at three aftermaths Jax might face for injuring the former AEW star on the blue brand.#3. Bury on WWE televisionOne of the main consequences Nia Jax might face for her actions could be being buried on TV in the coming weeks. This includes getting poor bookings on WWE SmackDown and suffering quick losses in matches. With this poor booking, the Triple H creative team can punish Jax for her actions.Over the past few months, fans have seen many instances where Nia has been involved in title feuds. However, after this incident, she might be taken out of the championship scene for a long time.#2. Off television immediatelyNikko @tgqchairmanLINKIf I’m Triple H, I’m booking Nia Jax every week and having her eat pins until every woman in the entire company has pinned her consecutively. If she doesn’t want to do it, show her the damn door. What she did to Jade Cargill was on purpose. Enough is enough already…Fans are already expressing their displeasure over Nia Jax's actions on social media platforms. Many have even started demanding Jax's release from the Stamford-based promotion, as this wasn't her first time injuring a star with a botch move. In the past, Becky Lynch was also a victim of such an incident.Considering the aggressive heat against The Irresistible Force, WWE may choose to write her off television immediately. Later, the King of the Kings might bring the former Women's Champion back to the blue brand when the anger among the audience dies down.This could happen when Nick Aldis, in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, suspends Nia for her actions as part of the storyline.#1. Could go back to the WWE NXT brandInside The Dome @inside_the_domeLINKTiffany Stratton and Nia Jax easily had the WORST botch of the year. At least Tiffany was still winning the match. #WWESmackdownNia Jax injuring Jade Cargill with the botched move could also lead to her demotion within the sports entertainment juggernaut, as The Game might move her back to the NXT brand. Putting Jax to the black and silver brand will give her time to practice and work on her performance.Not only was Jax's injury angle against Jade Cargill, but her failed attempt to kick out of a pinfall by Tiffany Stratton also resulted in a major botch on the blue brand. All this shows that the 41-year-old star needs time to sharpen her wrestling moves and skills, and sending her back to NXT could be a great choice.