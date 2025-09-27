4 things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown after Wrestlepalooza

WWE SmackDown after Wrestlepalooza witnessed major title matches, and the show ended with the victory of Tiffany Stratton. Besides this, The Vision made their presence felt when they attacked Cody Rhodes, but Randy Orton was there to make the save.The Stamford-based promotion has also hinted at major things for the blue brand. In this article, we will be looking at four things WWE subtly told us on the Friday night show after the Indianapolis event.#4. Big plans for Je'Von EvansUnited States Champion Sami Zayn held an open challenge on SmackDown, which was answered by Je'Von Evans. The NXT star delivered a banger match against the former Honorary Uce and pushed him to his limits. Even the live crowd supported Evans, but despite all efforts, he failed to emerge as the new champion.Despite this, the way WWE presented Je'Von on the SmackDown television is a subtle confirmation that he has a big future in the company. Additionally, as the crowd loved his presence, he may soon get a main roster call by the Triple H creative regime.#3. The Miz &amp; Carmelo Hayes breakup?The Miz and Carmelo Hayes locked horns against The Street Profits in a tag team bout. Over the past few months, WWE has dropped hints about the breakup of Melo and the A-lister, but after what happened on the recent edition of the blue brand show, their separation seems imminent.When Profits executed their tag team move on Miz and pinned him, despite having the chance to break the pin, Melo decided not to do the same. This hints that the former NXT Champion and the A-Lister will break up very soon on the Friday night show.#2. Drew McIntyre is done with Cody RhodesDrew McIntyre suffered a loss against Cody Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza and expressed his frustration on SmackDown. The Scotsman blamed the referee of the match for protecting The American Nightmare and marked everyone as 'corrupt.'Meanwhile, McIntyre was interrupted by Jacob Fatu, and they both engaged in a physical altercation. Now that WWE has planted seeds for the Jacob vs. Drew feud, it is a subtle confirmation that the Scottish Warrior is done with the Undisputed WWE Champion.#1. Time for Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes in WWECody Rhodes will face Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel for the Crown Jewel Championship. As part of the feud, The Vision members attacked The American Nightmare on the blue brand, but Randy Orton made the save.However, fans noticed that when The Viper held the Undisputed WWE Title in his hand. This was a major hint that, after teasing for months, the Triple H-led promotion could finally be heading towards the Orton vs. Rhodes feud following the Crown Jewel PLE.