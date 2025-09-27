  • home icon
WWE SmackDown Results: Top star injured during title match; Cody Rhodes calls out Hall of Famer (9/26/25)

By Jojo
Published Sep 27, 2025 02:20 GMT
We got some big matches tonight on WWE SmackDown leading up to a great main event!
We got some big matches tonight on WWE SmackDown leading up to a great main event! [Image credits: Screenshots from WWE SmackDown on NETFLIX]

Paul Heyman kicked off WWE SmackDown and wanted to talk about World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The crowd wasn't having it and called for the OTC before Paul replied that it was disrespectful to talk about the injured, reminding us how Bronson Reed took him out in Paris.

Cody Rhodes came out, and the crowd went wild before he called out WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, who introduced Brock Lesnar ahead of his big Wrestlepalooza match against John Cena. Heyman said that when Brock is in the ring, everyone is in danger before The Vision showed up to stare Cody down.

Cody had some free advice for the Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker and asked if they knew who Paul was really loyal to, since Rhodes knew that it wasn't them. The Brons charged at Cody, and Rhodes ran them into each other, but the duo overpowered the champ.

Randy Orton came out to make the save, and Reed took the RKO before he and Cody ran the Brons out of the ring.

WWE SmackDown Results (September 26, 2025):

  • The Street Profits def. Carmelo Hayes & The Miz
  • Giulia & Kiana James def. B-FAB & Michin
  • Sami Zayn def. Je'Von Evans to retain the United States Championship
  • Tifanny Stratton def. Nia Jax & Jade Cargill to retain the WWE Women's Championship

WWE SmackDown Results: Carmelo Hayes & The Miz vs. The Street Profits

The Miz and Montez Ford kicked off the match, and thanks to an assist from Melo, the A Lister was dominating early on. The Miz was sent outside before the Profits hit dives on both opponents, before we headed for a break.

Back to the match, The Miz stopped Dawkins from getting a top rope move before Melo hit a codebreaker. Miz and Melo got into a bit of an argument after a failed tag, and the Street Profits took advantage with a big sequence of moves ending with a Frog Splash from Ford to The Miz for the win.

Result: The Street Profits def. Carmelo Hayes & The Miz

Grade: B

WWE SmackDown Results: B-FAB & Michin vs. Giulia & Kiana James

Giulia was in control in the ring, and Kiana James came in for a big elbow drop and isolated B-Fab in the corner. Giulia came back with a missile dropkick before B-Fab finally made the tag.

Michin came in and got some big takedowns before Giulia broke a pin on Kiana. B-Fab took Giulia out with a boot before Kiana countered eat-defeat. Giulia came back with the Arrivederci on Michin and hit the Northern Lights Bomb for the win.

Result: Giulia & Kiana James def. B-FAB & Michin

Grade: B

Drew McIntyre was next, with a cast on his leg, and stated that he would have won the match against Cody if the referee hadn't interfered twice. The official delayed the count and then stopped him from putting Cody through the announce table.

Drew said that Cody and the WWE were corrupt, and Nick Aldis showed up to tell him to stop making excuses. He denied Drew's claims, saying that he wasn't actually injured, and told him to move on before Jacob Fatu made his entrance.

Jacob told Drew to 'stop b*tching' before the latter hit him with a headbutt. Fatu took him out with a superkick and took off his leg cast, hitting him with it. The injury turned out to be fake, and Drew was laid out before SmackDown moved on.

Solo Sikoa was in a short promo and talked about JC Mateo being the top enforcer of his Family Tree, the MFT.

Sami Zayn was out for the United States Championship open challenge, and Je'Von Evans from NXT was the one to answer the champ this week.

WWE SmackDown Results: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Je'Von Evans - United States Championship match

Sami got some big moves early on and took Evans down before we headed for a break. Back on SmackDown, Evans managed to send Sami outside for a big dive before countering the Blue Thunder Bomb in the ring.

Evans got a near fall off a high kick before Sami hit back with the Exploder Suplex in the corner. Je'Von countered the Helluva Kick, but Sami dodged the next top rope move. Evans got a near fall off the OG cutter before Sami came back with the Helluva Kick and Blue Thunder Bomb combo for the win.

Result: Sami Zayn def. Je'Von Evans to retain the United States Championship

After the match, Josh Briggs from NXT took Je'Von out with a big lariat at ringside.

Grade: B+

Backstage on SmackDown, Chelsea Green offered Nia Jax a position in the Secret Hervice, but Nia tore the contract up.

Kit Wilson was running his mouth again at Damian Priest, but then fell after tripping over his own wheelchair. Aleister Black showed up behind Damian and wiped him out with the Black Mass before wishing him a Happy Birthday and walking out.

WWE SmackDown Results: Tifanny Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Jade Cargill - WWE Women's Championship match

Nia was dominating early on, and the match headed outside the ring before Cargill hit a Fallaway Slam on the champ. Jax ran Jade into the steel steps before returning to the ring, where Jade hit a senton but walked into a kick from the champ.

Nia took a double superplex before Stratton got the moonsault as well. Jade broke up the pin before hitting Jaded, but Nia dragged the ref out of the ring. Nia hit a Samaon Drop on the steel steps, and Jade was bleeding from the head. Stratton got a big dropkick in the ring before getting the moonsault for the win.

Result: Tifanny Stratton def. Nia Jax & Jade Cargill to retain the WWE Women's Championship

Jade Cargill might be seriously injured since she barely showed up after the hit to the face.

Grade: B+

Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer showed up after the match and stared Stratton down in the ring before WWE SmackDown went off the air.

Edited by Angana Roy
