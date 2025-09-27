  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Paul Heyman gives a brutally honest answer when asked about his status with Brock Lesnar by Cody Rhodes

Paul Heyman gives a brutally honest answer when asked about his status with Brock Lesnar by Cody Rhodes

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 27, 2025 00:42 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Cody Rhodes confronted Paul Heyman this week in what was clearly a segment meant to build-up to the Champion vs Champion match at Crown Jewel 2025. When pressed about Brock Lesnar, Heyman have a brutally honest answer.

Ad

He wasn't far away from addressing what the situation with Lesnar was, as reports recently emerged that The Beast Incarnate is likely going to be out of television for a while. Whether this means that he'll next appear around Royal Rumble season or not is yet to be seen, but there is some sort of association with Paul Heyman.

Cody Rhodes confronted Paul Heyman and directly asked him about whether he was talking to The Oracle, The Wiseman, or The Adovcate. Heyman simply responded that he was the GOAT (greatest of all time).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Following this, The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed made their presence known - something we see all too often on Monday Night RAW. It led to a brawl, after which Randy Orton returned to make the save and even the odds.

There is still no clear answer as to what Heyman's future association with Lesnar could be. It's possible that he simply pulls double duty with The Vision and Lesnar. Either way, Cody Rhodes' involvement with The Vision is likely to be limited until October 11th, when he faces Seth Rollins in a World Champion vs WWE Champion match at Crown Jewel.

Ad

He was in the same position last year when Crown Jewel was in Saudi Arabia, and he defeated The Ring General, Gunther. This time, it's an entirely different challenge as he faces a man he's all too familiar with. One who was his biggest enemy-turned ally, and the reason why he won his first WWE Championship in the first place.

That seems to be the story of the two men ahead of Crown Jewel in Perth.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications