  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Legendary superstar teases title match with Cody Rhodes; his wife recently had an issue with WWE's booking

Legendary superstar teases title match with Cody Rhodes; his wife recently had an issue with WWE's booking

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 27, 2025 00:58 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Cody Rhodes confronted Paul Heyman on SmackDown ahead of his match against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel. He was then interrupted by The Vision, and a legendary superstar whose wife had an issue with WWE's booking returned to make the save as well as tease a match.

Ad

When Cody Rhodes confronted Paul Heyman, his question to him was simple: What was his status with Brock Lesnar at the moment? Rhodes asked Heyman whether he was talking to The Advocate, The Wiseman, or The Oracle. Heyman aptly responded to Rhodes by telling him that he was talking to the GOAT. Either way, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed inevitably appeared, and Rhodes, even though he knew it was a bad decision, started a brawl with them anyway. The numbers game would catch up to him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Thankfully, Randy Orton, whose wife, Kim, had publicly dissed WWE's booking of him, returned to help his ally, Cody Rhodes. However, once again, as we have seen multiple times before, Orton stared at the WWE Title before handing it back to Cody, effectively teasing a title match.

Ad

It has been a running joke that Randy Orton has eyed the WWE Championship held by Rhodes on numerous occasions, only for WWE to not follow through with an actual match.

They ended up facing off earlier this year at the King of the Ring finals, and Orton tried desperately to pick up the victory, only for it to backfire. Once again, there is a tease of a potential match. If that happens, it might just have to be against a heel Randy Orton.

Even Jey Uso had a talk with Cody Rhodes a few days earlier on RAW, where he, too, eyeballed the WWE Championship. So, it looks like there might be some substance to his second reign of The American Nightmare.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications