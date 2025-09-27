Cody Rhodes confronted Paul Heyman on SmackDown ahead of his match against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel. He was then interrupted by The Vision, and a legendary superstar whose wife had an issue with WWE's booking returned to make the save as well as tease a match.When Cody Rhodes confronted Paul Heyman, his question to him was simple: What was his status with Brock Lesnar at the moment? Rhodes asked Heyman whether he was talking to The Advocate, The Wiseman, or The Oracle. Heyman aptly responded to Rhodes by telling him that he was talking to the GOAT. Either way, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed inevitably appeared, and Rhodes, even though he knew it was a bad decision, started a brawl with them anyway. The numbers game would catch up to him.Thankfully, Randy Orton, whose wife, Kim, had publicly dissed WWE's booking of him, returned to help his ally, Cody Rhodes. However, once again, as we have seen multiple times before, Orton stared at the WWE Title before handing it back to Cody, effectively teasing a title match.It has been a running joke that Randy Orton has eyed the WWE Championship held by Rhodes on numerous occasions, only for WWE to not follow through with an actual match.They ended up facing off earlier this year at the King of the Ring finals, and Orton tried desperately to pick up the victory, only for it to backfire. Once again, there is a tease of a potential match. If that happens, it might just have to be against a heel Randy Orton.Even Jey Uso had a talk with Cody Rhodes a few days earlier on RAW, where he, too, eyeballed the WWE Championship. So, it looks like there might be some substance to his second reign of The American Nightmare.