Randy Orton's wife calls out WWE for disrespect

Randy Orton's wife, Kim, has called out WWE for disrespect. The Viper was last seen in action a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown when he took on Drew McIntyre.However, he was not booked on Wrestlepalooza, which was WWE's debut show on ESPN. This continued a trend of Randy Orton being left out of major WWE events lately. This was pointed out on Instagram by a page.In a post, it was noted WWE has kept The Viper off major events such as RAW’s 25th Anniversary, SmackDown’s 25th Anniversary, the RAW Netflix debut, and now WrestlePalooza. “Well this ain’t first time Orton being left out of a major WWE event. Raw 25th Anniversary ❌ SmackDown 25th Anniversary ❌ Raw Netflix Premiere ❌ ESPN Premiere ❌ And few more… DISRESPECT AFTER DISRESPECT,” the post mentioned.This drew the attention of Kim Orton, who responded with a comment and agreed with the disrespect against her husband.&quot;You ain’t wrong 🤷🏻‍♀️&quot; she wrote in the comments section. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite being a 14-time WWE World Champion and one of the biggest stars of the company, Orton's booking has been a little off recently. In fact, Ric Flair also called out WWE for &quot;underutilizing&quot; the Legend Killer. Flair mentioned that Orton might have made somebody &quot;mad&quot; backstage and that could be a reason for his underwhelming booking.Randy Orton was pitched to make an appearance at WrestlepaloozaRandy Orton didn't make an appearance on Wrestlepalooza, but had a pitch for him been approved, things would have been a lot different.According to a report by Bodyslam.net, both Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre pitched for Orton to interfere in their WWE Championship match. The idea was that Orton would end up costing his former Legacy teammate the Title, giving Drew the win.This would have laid the foundations of a feud between Rhodes and Orton later on. However, this suggestion was rejected, and Rhodes retained his Title with a clean win over McIntyre.