WWE called out for recent booking of Randy Orton

A WWE legend called out the company for how Randy Orton was being booked on television. The Viper is currently involved in a rivalry with Drew McIntyre on Friday Night SmackDown.

In an interview with The Escapist Magazine, Ric Flair was recently asked about his daughter, Charlotte Flair. The Nature Boy claimed that she was the best wrestler in the world and suggested that Orton was the only star in the locker room who was close to her level.

Flair then claimed that The Legend Killer was being underutilized in the company.

"The only person who I think is close to her, when he is on and healthy, when you think about in ring timing and knowing where you are all the time, is Randy Orton. Randy’s really underutilized," Flair said.

Flair also suggested that Orton may have angered someone backstage, and that could be the reason he was not being featured more on WWE television.

"I don’t know. I think maybe he made somebody mad along the way. Randy’s not afraid to say what he thinks and that’s not always popular," Flair added. [H/T: The Escapist Magazine]

Charlotte Flair is currently in a tag team with Alexa Bliss, and the duo are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions.

Former WWE writer claims Randy Orton should be suspended

Wrestling veteran and former WWE head writer, Vince Russo, recently suggested that Randy Orton should be suspended for his actions on SmackDown.

Orton and Drew McIntyre got into a brawl this past Friday night on the blue brand. The Apex Predator started hitting WWE security with RKOs before McIntyre escaped from the ring. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo stated that Orton needed to be held accountable for his actions.

"Randy Orton should not be allowed to wrestle... Based on what he did tonight, he should be fined, suspended... They are not even going to talk about that next week. So, any wrestler can lay out any referee, any official from the office, and it's going to be business as usual?" Russo wondered.

You can check out the video below for his comments:

It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the rivalry between Orton and McIntyre in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

