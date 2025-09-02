Randy Orton being punished with a fine and suspension after action needs to happen, says veteran

Randy Orton is deserving of punishment, a veteran believes. Orton created quite a memorable moment recently on WWE SmackDown that has not been well-received.

On SmackDown this week, Randy Orton attacked referees when they got in his way. Vince Russo, speaking about it on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's BroDown, said that the star had laid out four referees and management, but despite that, he would not be paid for it or punished in any way. He predicted that the WWE management would do nothing about it.

"Then, I swear to God, Randy Orton lays out four referees and management. You think there's going to be any ramifications at all about that next week? Nothing. Nothing bro. You know that they are going to do nothing about that."

Russo went on to say that after his actions on SmackDown, Orton should not be allowed to wrestle. He said that the natural reaction to such actions was for him to be fined and suspended. However, he said that he knew they would not even address it next week, and this would remain incomplete.

"Randy Orton should not be allowed to wrestle... Based on what he did tonight, he should be fined, suspended... They are not even going to talk about that next week. So, any wrestler can lay out any referee, any official from the office, and it's going to be business as usual."

Randy Orton has several big feuds waiting for him

While Orton may or may not be punished, the star is feuding with Drew McIntyre. This is what led to his actions after the star was interrupted in his brawl against McIntyre.

The star has several big feuds waiting for him, as he could fit in with almost anyone and help elevate the rivalry. It remains to be seen what's next for him and where his feud with McIntyre will go.

