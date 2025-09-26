Best wishes to WWE star Damian Priest

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest has been riding a wave of success as a singles star on Friday Night SmackDown. He is currently involved in a storyline with Aleister Black. Today, Priest has a big reason to celebrate.The WWE Universe saw an increase in Damian Priest's fan base on the main roster as he joined The Judgment Day, and the heel faction dominated the entire Monday Night RAW division. Being part of the stable, The Archer of Infamy won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2023 and then captured the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.Priest lost his title to Gunther at SummerSlam 2024 after Finn Balor kicked him out of the heel crew. Following a brief feud with his former faction mates, The Archer of Infamy left RAW for SmackDown to pursue a singles career.Best wishes are in order for Damian Priest on social media as he is celebrating his 43rd birthday on September 26, 2025.We at Sportskeeda would like to send our best wishes to the former leader of The Judgment Day on his special occasion.WWE veteran reacts to Damian Priest's ongoing feudThe Archer of Infamy is involved in a heated rivalry with former NXT Champion Aleister Black. Speaking on the latest edition of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE head writer Vince Russo said he loved Priest's recent promo and praised his storyline.&quot;I do love the fact about the promo where he said, you know, he went away and he came back and nothing had changed. There was a little truth to that, and you know, that he basically came back, and it's the same stuff. He's in the same spot, but you know those are the things you got to really pick up on, man, because that's where the frustrations are coming through. An awkward finish with the ref spot, but this just tells me they're going to just continue on with this Priest and Black angle,&quot; Russo said.It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Damian Priest in the coming weeks.