Major WWE storyline on SmackDown is not over yet, according to Vince Russo (Exclusive)

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown was a highly anticipated one as it was John Cena's final appearance on the blue brand. We were treated to an impromptu match between Cena and Sami Zayn before moving on to one that was announced before the show went on air.
Damian Priest and Aleister Black have been locking horns with each other since before SummerSlam, and the two went head-to-head on this week's episode. Both of them fought it out in a hard-hitting match, which Black won, after blocking Priest's attempt at the South of Heaven chokeslam, using the referee to keep himself from getting planted.
He managed to use the distraction to hit Priest with a Black Mass to seal the victory for himself. Speaking on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo stated that, given the finish to the match, it doesn't seem like WWE is done with this storyline just yet.
"I do love the fact about the promo where he said, You know, he went away and he came back and nothing had changed. There was a little truth to that, and you know, that he basically came back, and it's the same stuff. He's in the same spot, but you know those are the things you got to really pick up on, man, because that's where the frustrations are coming through. An awkward finish with the ref spot, but this just tells me they're going to just continue on with this Priest and Black angle." Russo said.
This is Aleister Black's first major rivalry since rejoining WWE earlier this year. He hasn't yet wrestled at a PLE since returning to the company. If this feud between Priest and Black continues, we could see the two of them facing off again at WWE WrestlePalzooa in two weeks.
