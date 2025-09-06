WWE Official Gets Involved in Shock Finish As Damian Priest is Knocked Out

Damian Priest competed in a match tonight on SmackDown. He was unfortunately knocked out after a WWE official got involved.Ryan Tran unexpectedly was involved in tonight's match between Damian Priest and Aleister Black. This match was several weeks in the making. This rivalry started after Priest was trying to mediate a feud between Aleister Black and R-Truth. Sadly, he ate a Black Mass for his efforts, which kick-started this feud. These two men finally locked horns on the 1st August episode of SmackDown. However, this match ended in DQ after Black brutally assaulted Priest, putting him out of action for a few weeks. When the former World Champion returned, he resumed his feud with Black.Therefore, tonight on SmackDown, both men were set to compete in another singles match. Black attacked Priest during the latter's entrance before the match could even begin. Although the former Judgment Day member started the match at a disadvantage, he brought the fight to Black. The former AEW star even faked begging for mercy only to shove the referee into Priest. This distraction allowed Aleister Black to hit Black Mass for the win.Vince Russo Criticized WWE For Breaking Up Rhea Ripley and Damian PriestAfter Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were kicked out of Judgment Day, they formed a tag team for several weeks. However, since then, they have both gone their separate ways and have been on their own for months.Speaking on a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that Priest and Ripley had something special as a tag team. He expressed his disappointment over WWE breaking them up since they have been in &quot;no man's land&quot; for some time now.&quot;When they broke out Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley from Judgment Day, they had something. And let me tell you why they had something, because there was never a guy-girl combo like that. And they really look like legit superheroes. And if they would have kept that team together and that relationship together, that was different. Since those two split, they've done nothing with Rhea Ripley, and they've done nothing with Damian Priest. So why wouldn't you have kept something together that was different and was special? You break that up, and now the two of them have been in no man's land for the last six months,&quot; Russo said.It will be interesting to see if Priest and Rhea Ripley will reunite in the future.