Drew McIntyre shows up in medical boot after injury at Wrestlepalooza and makes sudden accusation against referee

Drew McIntyre was left hurt at WWE Wrestlepalooza. He had been looking to put Cody Rhodes away, but it didn't work out for him like that. At one point during the match, where he was trying to become the Undisputed WWE Champion, Rhodes was outside against the commentary desk. In a moment reminiscent of when he last put the champion out of action, the star was ready to hit him with the Claymore, but the referee stopped him.As a result, by the time he hit it, Rhodes moved out of the way, and he was left hurt. He had injured his foot. He ended up losing the match.On WWE SmackDown tonight, Drew McIntyre made his way out to the ring in a foot brace, showcasing that he had suffered a real injury. This appears to be a genuine injury that he has, and they used the Claymore story at Wrestlepalooza to conceal it.He talked about how he should have walked out of the arena as a WWE Champion. But he was not the champ right now. He said that he had beaten Rhodes, but the star had been one step ahead of him.He talked about the referee taking too long to count a pin. He also discussed how the referee had protected Rhodes when he attempted to hit the Claymore. He said that the referee might have been working for Cody Rhodes, but he forgave him. He instead blamed Rhodes and accused him of corruption. He did not go on too long as Nick Aldis came out.Aldis said that he could see it from McIntyre's perspective, but he had enough excuses. He then went on to say that WWE had not given McIntyre the medical boot. The Scottish Psychopath's own team had. He went on talking about it even as Aldis left, but Jacob Fatu interrupted him.Jacob Fatu ripped off Drew McIntyre's boot and attacked him with itDrew McIntyre had a medical boot on, but Fatu was not having it. After the Scottish star hit him with the headbutt, he had had enough and attacked him. He then ripped off his boot and threw it at him.The star was left floundering and had no choice but to retreat. It appears that a new feud may have just been started between the two stars on SmackDown.Regarding Drew McIntyre's injury, even after the boot was removed, he was still limping, but it appears not to be as serious as it initially seemed.