3 Consequences Paul Heyman could face for siding with CM Punk over Roman Reigns in WWE

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns finally learned about CM Punk’s favor on the latest episode of SmackDown, where he asked Paul Heyman to join him for WrestleMania 41. Surprisingly, the Hall of Famer left Reigns’ side to ally with The Second City Saint.

Here are three potential consequences The Wiseman could face for changing allegiances right before The Show of Shows.

#3. Roman Reigns could brutally punish Paul Heyman for joining CM Punk

Roman Reigns laughed in CM Punk’s face when he asked for Paul Heyman to join him. He said that The Wiseman wouldn’t go, and he asked Heyman to gently decline Punk's request. However, despite The OTC repeatedly asking his Wiseman to say no, the Hall of Famer couldn’t refuse to join The Second City Saint.

This was followed by CM Punk dropping the former Undisputed WWE Champion with a Go To Sleep. Heyman has the best interests of The Head of the Table in mind and wants to repay Punk for helping the OTC in his WarGames match at the 2024 Survivor Series. However, this betrayal will undoubtedly earn him the wrath of the former two-time Universal Champion.

Considering that The Tribal Chief doesn’t take anyone’s exit from The Bloodline lightly, he could brutally punish Paul Heyman. Moreover, he could put his Wiseman through a table, just like Solo Sikoa’s crew last year.

#2. The Rock could fire Paul Heyman for turning on The Bloodline

Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match on WWE RAW’s Netflix debut. This victory reunited him with his Ula Fala and the title of the Only Tribal Chief. Notably, The Rock was the one who put the prestigious Samoan garland around Reigns’ neck and hugged his cousin after the win.

While The Final Boss has revealed that he is still a heel, he hasn’t shown any animosity towards The Head of the Table. Furthermore, The High Chief was very protective of Reigns’ Undisputed Championship run at WrestleMania XL and was the biggest obstacle in Cody Rhodes’ path.

He also kept attacking The American Nightmare throughout the Road to WrestleMania, both mentally and physically. Therefore, by using his authority as a member of the TKO Group Holdings’ Board of Directors, he could fire the Hall of Famer.

#1. Roman Reigns could find a new Wiseman

Roman Reigns’ Tribal Chief arc began in 2020 when Paul Heyman joined him as his Wiseman, helping to forge The Bloodline. The Hall of Famer served as his mouthpiece whenever The OTC was off television. However, without him by his side, The Head of the Table has faced a significant setback.

To get back at Paul Heyman for this betrayal and to show him that he doesn’t need him anymore, Roman Reigns could recruit a new Wiseman. Interestingly, WWE legend Armando Estrada may be the most suitable candidate to replace Heyman in this position.

Estrada was recruited last year by the Stamford-based promotion under a Legends contract. The 48-year-old is renowned for being the manager of one of the Samoan lineage’s most ferocious wrestlers, Umaga.

This could make Paul Heyman second-guess his decision, and he could potentially try to return to his Tribal Chief. It would be interesting to see who among CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins emerges victorious at The Show of Shows.

